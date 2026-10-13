Did passing 3 million give it a boost? ‘Assassin(s)’ surges back to No. 1 at the box office

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller ‘Assassin(s),’ directed by Heo Jin-ho and produced by TPS Company, has surged back to No. 1 at the box office, beating its competitors.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), ‘Assassin(s)’ had drawn a cumulative 3,023,218 moviegoers as of 7 a.m. on the 13th, claiming the top spot at the overall box office and demonstrating its formidable box-office power. In particular, the film achieved the remarkable feat of surpassing 3 million moviegoers just 20 days after its release. By ranking among the top five Korean films released in 2026, it further cemented its position as one of this fall’s signature box-office hits.

Having proved its staying power with a string of box-office records, ‘Assassin(s)’ is captivating moviegoers with its unflagging momentum even in its fourth week of release.

The high satisfaction of moviegoers who have seen the film is underpinning ‘Assassin(s)’ steady box-office performance. As praise continues for the film’s high level of craftsmanship, shaped by its screenplay, direction and outstanding performances, its long-running success at the box office is gaining further momentum.

‘Assassin(s),’ based on the incident in which first lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung Hee’s commemorative address at the 29th Liberation Day commemoration ceremony held at the National Theater in Seoul on August 15, 1974, tells the story of an investigation into the suspicions surrounding the shooting of the first lady—which shocked South Korea—and the forces behind it. The film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, and is directed by Heo Jin-ho, whose films include ‘Christmas in August,’ ‘One Fine Spring Day’ and ‘Moss.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.