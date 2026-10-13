Park Hoon-jung’s blood-soaked noir ‘Sad Tropics’ set for release on November 25

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] The noir action film ‘Sad Tropics’ (directed by Park Hoon-jung and produced by Geumwol Film Company) will arrive in theaters this November.

After winning awards and receiving invitations from leading film festivals abroad, ‘Sad Tropics’—praised as “an action thriller that builds in intensity like an opera,” “a stylish revenge drama” and “an elegantly directed brutal noir”—has confirmed its release for November 25 and unveiled a teaser poster and teaser trailer.

‘Sad Tropics’ is the latest film from director Park Hoon-jung, who has expanded the horizons of Korean genre cinema through works such as ‘New World,’ ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Tyrant.’ It is also expected to showcase the essence of action noir. With its tangled relationships among the characters and unpredictable story, as well as its unrelenting one-shot, one-kill action, the film is set to deliver the thrills of the genre.

The fresh energy of Lee Shin-young and Park Yu-rim, whom director Park Hoon-jung selected, combines with the weighty presence of Kim Myung-min, one of Korea’s leading actors, to firmly anchor the film. Veteran Park Hae-soo is joined by a host of Taiwan’s leading actors, including Lin Bo-hong, Chen Yi-wen and Wang Po-chieh, promising a powerful acting synergy that transcends borders and languages.

The newly released teaser poster immediately grabs attention with the contrast between someone’s hand gripping a gun as if ready to pull the trigger and a figure in a bizarre mask appearing beyond it. The mysterious aura that hangs over the poster heightens the tension, foreshadowing the bloody revenge to come as order collapses in the absence of the all-powerful Sabu (Kim Myung-min) and uncontrollable suspicions begin to take root among the characters.

With its striking visuals, the poster stokes curiosity about the singular action and overwhelming mise-en-scène director Park Hoon-jung will bring to the screen.

The accompanying trailer raises the viewer’s immersion from the outset, opening with a weighty voice-over declaring, “Sabu is dead,” over a shot of Sabu’s lonely back. It then shows Lu (Lee Shin-young) with a determined gaze, Jojo (Park Yu-rim) openly hostile, and Zhang (Park Hae-soo) coolly surveying the situation. Their appearances reveal the tense suspicions and rifts between the groups, creating a sense of unease.

A tagline reads, “Everything has begun to be stained with blood,” as a relentless shootout and sharp knife fights erupt, promising raw, hard-boiled action that will fill the screen.

‘Sad Tropics’ tells the story of members of the killer organization Sad Tropics, which Sabu built, who grew up like brothers and, after his death, vow bloody revenge amid suspicions of one another. The film stars Lee Shin-young, Park Yu-rim, Kim Myung-min, Park Hae-soo, Lin Bo-hong, Chen Yi-wen and Wang Po-chieh, among others. Park Hoon-jung, director of ‘New World,’ ‘The Witch’ and ‘Night in Paradise,’ is at the helm. It opens on November 25.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.