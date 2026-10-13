Lee Jun-hyuk: “I was happy with a demanding project that gave me room to let loose” (“Lotto First Prize”)

Photo: Ace Factory

Actor Lee Jun-hyuk, 42, said, “It was a project that gave me the stage to let loose; my situation is no different from Gong Eun-tae’s.”

Lee Jun-hyuk played Gong Eun-tae, an ordinary rookie team leader in Sales Team 5 who wins the lottery, in TVING’s original series Even the First-Prize Lotto Winner Goes to Work (written and directed by Yoon Young-bin). He met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Seoul’s Jongno District on the afternoon of the 13th and shared his thoughts on the series ending.

Lee Jun-hyuk said, “In a way, the characters I’ve played so far each involved much more distinctive character work. I mostly played supporting roles and often had to make my characters stand out alongside the lead. This one felt like my first time as a lead, and I was looking forward to being able to show more of myself. Before, I hadn’t had characters I could play in an ordinary way, but this time the character was ordinary, so it was a little more comfortable. I’d played far too many characters who weren’t quite human. In that sense, I think it was comfortable both for viewers and for me as an actor.”

He also spoke about his reflections on experiencing office life through his character: “I thought my work now is no different from an ordinary office job. We have hierarchies, too, and face various difficulties and sometimes unexpected successes. I heard it was really difficult to get this project made, even before production began. I heard that everyone felt burdened by it in many ways. Like the situation in this drama, I felt burdened too, but I thought they had set the stage for me to let loose, and that situation was similar to mine. I, too, have worked hard for over 20 years, like Gong Eun-tae. I don’t think I’m any different from him in that respect.” He continued, “Thinking back, after Love Scout was well received, I could say things had gone somewhat well for me, but before that I hadn’t had many projects that were major successes or attracted much attention. I haven’t hit the jackpot like Gong Eun-tae, but I seem to have had some modest, gradual success, though nothing clear-cut. I’ve also done many supporting roles, and I hoped to work on projects that brought many actors into the spotlight. For this one in particular, I wanted to act as a kind of base, with my performance taking on the colors of the many actors around me. I was lucky in that respect.”

Even the First-Prize Lotto Winner Goes to Work, adapted as a series from Seo In-ha’s web novel of the same name, is a Korean workplace drama about a team leader who has been battered from all sides and is just getting through each day. After winning the first-prize lottery, he shows up for work with the 1.3 billion won prize money in hand instead of submitting his resignation, and with a different attitude from before. The series stars Lee Jun-hyuk, Seo Hyun-woo, Oh Dae-hwan and Park Bo-kyung, among others. Yoon Young-bin, who directed the film Gangneung, wrote and directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.