Lee Jun-hyuk: “I Tried the Lottery for the First Time, but 5,000 Won Was All I Won... I Hope That Luck Finds Its Way to My Work” ('Lotto First Prize')

Photo: TVING

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jun-hyuk, 42, said, “I tried buying lottery tickets every week, but the most I ever won was 5,000 won.”

In an interview with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 13th, Lee Jun-hyuk shared behind-the-scenes stories about TVING’s original series *The Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work* (written and directed by Yoon Young-bin).

*The Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work* is a K-office drama about a team leader who has been battered from all sides and struggles through each day, then wins the lottery’s first prize and heads to work with a different mindset, carrying 1.3 billion won in prize money instead of a resignation letter. Lee Jun-hyuk plays Gong Eun-tae, an ordinary rookie team leader in Sales Team 5 who wins the lottery.

“I used to be someone who didn’t buy lottery tickets. I always thought I’d rather have that luck come to my work. But since I was playing a character who won the lottery in this project, I tried buying a ticket every week. It didn’t work, as expected. I kept buying tickets, but the most I ever won was 5,000 won. I guess I only win even that much when I let the numbers be picked automatically,” he said with a laugh.

He replied, “The work we do depends a lot on chance. Of course, I’ve never had that kind of big luck come my way. But like an office worker who buys a lottery ticket and gets through the week, I just hold on to the hope that maybe something better will happen next time. Anyway, even though it’s hard, I’ve kept working up to now, and I think that’s one way I’m similar to Gong Eun-tae. The more I worked in this field and the longer I stayed in it, the more I realized that I genuinely like the work itself, too. Usually my friends don’t contact me much, but with this project, a few of them told me, ‘What you do looks really cool.’ In movies and dramas, only certain jobs seemed cool, but I realized that ordinary things like having meetings could be cool, too.”

The series *The Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work*, adapted from writer Seo In-ha’s web novel of the same name, stars Lee Jun-hyuk, Seo Hyun-woo, Oh Dae-hwan and Park Bo-kyung, among others. Yoon Young-bin, who directed the film *Gangneung*, wrote and directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.