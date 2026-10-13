Lee Jun-hyuk: “Why choose ‘Vampir’ as my next project? You’ll find out when you watch the film” (‘Even a Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work’)

Photo: Ace Factory

Actor Lee Jun-hyuk, 42, said, “I chose ‘Vampir’ as my next project because it’s a project that lets me challenge myself.”

On the afternoon of the 13th, Lee Jun-hyuk drew praise for his portrayal of Gong Eun-tae, a rookie team leader in the ordinary Sales Team 5 who wins the lottery, in the TVING original series ‘Even a Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work.’ He also drew attention in an interview by discussing his next project.

Lee Jun-hyuk shared his hopes, saying, “If I were lucky enough to win the lottery, I think that would definitely mean it was a good project. I hope to take on a project that many people can relate to, but that doesn’t mean I only want projects that are commercial hits. I want to find a project I can quietly give a perfect five-star rating to.”

He also talked about the occult film ‘Vampir’ (directed by Jang Jae-hyun), which he chose as his next project. The new film from Jang, whose ‘Exhuma’ drew 10 million moviegoers, has sparked controversy for casting Yoo Ah-in as its lead. Yoo received a prison sentence over habitual use of medical narcotics and illegal prescriptions for sleeping pills from 2020 to 2022, as well as allegations including smoking marijuana in the United States in 2024.

On this, Lee Jun-hyuk explained, “I chose the project because it gives me a character I can challenge myself with. I think you’ll understand when you watch the film. There were also a lot of people surprised by the casting news for ‘The Roundup: No Way Out,’ which came out in 2023. When I was doing the tvN drama ‘Stranger,’ I also heard people ask why I wanted to play Dong-jae, since he was the strangest character. But if you look at my filmography, you’ll see I’ve played a lot of unusual characters over the years. Maybe that’s why I’ve been able to keep taking on distinctive roles. I tend to choose a project if there’s even a little in it that lets me challenge myself. I suppose I’m lucky in that regard. Offers for those kinds of projects keep coming, which surprises me too. The occult genre is really difficult, so there’s very little reference material to look at. I think I’ll be wearing priestly robes a lot, and I plan to approach it with the mindset of making an offering.”

‘Even a Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work,’ adapted from Seo In-ha’s web novel of the same name, is a K-office-worker drama about a team leader who has been knocked around from all sides and struggled through each day. After winning the lottery’s first prize, he goes to work with 1.3 billion won in prize money instead of handing in his resignation, and with a different outlook. Lee Jun-hyuk, Seo Hyun-woo, Oh Dae-hwan, and Park Bo-kyung, among others, star in the series. Yun Young-bin, who directed the film ‘Gangneung,’ wrote and directed it.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.