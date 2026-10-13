'Killing Time' star Nam Yoon-su: “Ryu Hye-young was way older than me... She made things comfortable on set”

A press screening of the film 'Killing Time' was held at CJ CGV in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 13th. Actor Nam Yoon-su attends the press conference. Yongsan District = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.10.13/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Nam Yoon-su shared his thoughts on working with Ryu Hye-young in the film 'Killing Time.'

At the press and distribution screening of 'Killing Time' held on the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan District, Seoul, Nam Yoon-su said, “I was grateful that Ryu Hye-young made me feel at ease and guided me on set.”

'Killing Time,' opening on the 21st, is a race-against-the-clock thriller about the internet-broadcasting crew Killing Time, who lose everything in a sudden accident and are attacked by a mysterious entity at an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback. They fight to survive the entity’s merciless attacks. Jang Jun-yeop, director of 'After Spring' and 'Prasad,' is at the helm.

Nam Yoon-su, who is making his screen debut with 'Killing Time,' said, “When I first read the screenplay, I found it interesting that each character had such a distinct personality. I hadn’t worked on a thriller or horror film before, and I’d had a vague desire to try a thriller.”

Nam Yoon-su plays Juwon, the crew’s leader and producer. Talking about working with Ryu Hye-young, he said, “In a way, Juwon and Yeonwoo are colleagues, members of the same crew, and friends, aren’t they? I think we felt the same way about each other. We’d hit rock bottom, but we were in a position where we both had to do well, so we couldn’t cut ties. Hye-young really guided me well on set. There was actually quite a big age gap between us, too. I thought we’d be about two or three years apart, but when I checked our birth years, I thought, ‘Wow, she really is way older than me.’ I was grateful that she made things comfortable on set,” he said, sounding pleased.

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.