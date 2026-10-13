Director Jang Jun-yeop on 'Killing Time': "I enjoyed the original and decided to remake it"

A press screening of the film 'Killing Time' was held at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the 13th. Director Jang Jun-yeop attended the press conference. Yongsan = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.10.13/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Director Jang Jun-yeop shared what led him to direct the film 'Killing Time.'

Director Jang Jun-yeop said, "I enjoyed the original and decided to remake it" at a press and distribution screening of 'Killing Time' held on the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan District, Seoul.

'Killing Time,' which opens on the 21st, is a time-attack thriller about the internet broadcasting crew Killing Time, who lose everything in a sudden accident and are attacked by a mysterious entity at an abandoned hospital they visit to make a comeback. They fight to survive the merciless attacks. The film is directed by Jang Jun-yeop, whose works include 'Bomi Gado' and 'Prasad.'

Asked what led him to direct the film, Director Jang said, "This film is based on a separate original work. When I happened to come across the original, I found many aspects that resonated with the works I had made up to that point, so I decided to remake it."

'Killing Time' is both a subject in the film and the name of the crew. Asked about the story behind the title, he said, "Killing time can mean passing the time casually, but in our film, we expanded the meaning to include time spent killing someone."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.