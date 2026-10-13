“You’ll see a new side of me”... Ryu Hye-young and Nam Yoon-su undergo full transformations in ‘Killing Time’ (Roundup)

A press screening for the film ‘Killing Time’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the 13th. Actors Ryu Hye-young and Nam Yoon-su pose during the photo call. Yongsan = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.10.13/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] ‘Killing Time’ is set to hit theaters this fall with a suspense-filled thriller.

A press and distribution screening for ‘Killing Time’ was held at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the 13th. Actors Ryu Hye-young and Nam Yoon-su and director Jang Jun-yeop attended.

Opening on the 21st, ‘Killing Time’ is a race-against-time thriller about the online broadcasting crew Killing Time, who lost everything in an accident in an instant and are attacked by a mysterious presence at an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback. They fight to survive the merciless attacks. The film is directed by Jang Jun-yeop, whose previous works include ‘Bomi Gado’ and ‘Prasad.’

A press screening for the film ‘Killing Time’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the 13th. Director Jang Jun-yeop and actors Ryu Hye-young and Nam Yoon-su pose during the photo call. Yongsan = Reporter Song Jeong-heon

Asked what led him to direct the film, Director Jang said, “There was already an original work. When I happened to come across it, I found that it had many aspects in common with the works I had made up to then, so I decided to remake it.”

‘Killing Time’ is both the subject matter of the film and the name of the crew. On the story behind the title, he said, “Killing time can mean passing the time casually, but in our film we expanded the meaning to refer to the time spent killing someone.”

A press screening for the film ‘Killing Time’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the 13th. Actor Ryu Hye-young poses during the photo call. Yongsan = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.10.13/

Ryu Hye-young plays Yeon-woo, a streamer who lost everything after a team member’s death and returns in front of the camera. “I found it fascinating that the script was so absorbing I could read it from beginning to end without stopping,” she said. “As an actor, I had no reason to turn it down, since I could show a variety of sides of myself.”

Asked how she felt about taking on a horror film, Ryu Hye-young replied, “I’m usually not very good at watching horror movies, but I kept telling myself this was an action movie, not a horror movie, and worked hard on my physical training. Acting is important in horror movies, but I think the genre comes together through the combined efforts of so many other elements around you. It wasn’t actually that scary when I was on set. Even though I’m a scaredy-cat, I immersed myself in the filming.”

A press screening for the film ‘Killing Time’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the 13th. Actor Nam Yoon-su poses during the photo call. Yongsan = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.10.13/

Making his big-screen debut with ‘Killing Time,’ Nam Yoon-su said, “When I first read the script, I was intrigued by how distinctive each character was. I hadn’t worked on a thriller or horror film before, and I’d had a vague desire to try a thriller at least once.”

Nam Yoon-su plays Juwon, the crew’s leader and producer. Speaking about his chemistry with Ryu Hye-young, he said, “In a way, Juwon and Yeon-woo are colleagues, part of the same crew, and friends, aren’t they? I think they felt the same way about each other. We hit rock bottom, but we needed each other to do well, so we couldn’t cut ties. Hye-young noona really guided me well on set. We actually have quite a noticeable age gap. I thought she’d be only two or three years older than me, but after checking our birth years, I realized, ‘She really is my big sister.’ I was grateful that she made the atmosphere on set comfortable.”

A press screening for the film ‘Killing Time’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the 13th. Director Jang Jun-yeop and actors Ryu Hye-young and Nam Yoon-su attend the press conference. Yongsan = Reporter Song Jeong-heon

Meanwhile, Ryu Hye-young also met audiences last Chuseok through films in various genres, including ‘The Intern’ and ‘Assassin(s).’ She said, “Being an actor means waiting to be chosen, so I can’t decide when a project will be released. Last year, two of my dramas happened to air at the same time, and I felt disappointed then, too. If my projects were released one by one, people would think, ‘This actor is still working,’ so it’s a shame.” She added, “I now think of it as fate and accept it. I’m grateful just to be able to meet audiences through different projects. You’ll see another side of me in ‘Killing Time.’”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.