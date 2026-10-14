“My face is already a winning lottery ticket? That’s unfair”—Lee Jun-hyuk on luck more valuable than winning the lottery’s first prize (Comprehensive)

Photo: Ace Factory

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jun-hyuk, 42, spoke about luck more valuable than winning the lottery.

Lee Jun-hyuk plays Gong Eun-tae, an ordinary newly appointed team leader of Sales Team 5 who wins the lottery, in the TVING original series “Even a Lottery First-Prize Winner Goes to Work” (written and directed by Yoon Young-bin). At a café in Seoul’s Jongno-gu district on the afternoon of the 13th, he met with Sportschosun and spoke about his affection for and sincere feelings toward the series.

“Even a Lottery First-Prize Winner Goes to Work” is a K-office drama about a team leader who has been buffeted from above and below and struggles through each day. After winning the lottery’s top prize, he goes to work with 1.3 billion won in winnings instead of handing in his resignation, and with a different mindset. Adapted as a series from Seo In-ha’s web novel of the same name, it has become another hit representing TVING this year.

Lee Jun-hyuk’s transformation drew attention, as he delivered a standout performance as the team leader of Sales Team 5, who had thrown himself into his work and risen through the ranks at lightning speed, but was now enduring a tedious daily routine. From Gong Eun-tae’s days as an entry-level employee to his changed attitude after winning the lottery and his present-day role as a leader, Lee vividly and three-dimensionally portrayed the character’s growth, helping the K-office drama strike a chord with viewers. Viewers praised Lee’s portrayal of Gong Eun-tae, shaped through the aesthetics of restraint and doing less, as a new career-defining role for the actor.

Photo: TVING

Lee Jun-hyuk said, “In a way, the characters I’ve played up to now have allowed for much more distinct character work. I’ve mostly played supporting roles, relatively speaking, and had to do a lot of character work that stood out alongside the lead. This project felt like my first time as a lead, and I was looking forward to it because I thought I might be able to show a little more of myself. Before, I hadn’t played characters suited to ordinary acting, whereas this was a fairly ordinary character, so it was more comfortable. Up to now, I’d played so many characters who weren’t quite human. Perhaps that made things more comfortable for both the viewers and me as an actor.”

He also reflected on experiencing office life through the character, saying, “I thought my work now wasn’t so different from an ordinary office job. We have hierarchies, too, and all kinds of difficulties as well as unexpected successes. I heard that even getting this project into production had been really difficult. I heard that everyone involved felt burdened by it in various ways. Like the situation in this drama, I felt pressure too, but I thought they’d set things up for me to put myself out there for once, and that situation felt similar to mine. I’ve also worked hard for more than 20 years, like Gong Eun-tae. I don’t think that makes me different from him.” He continued, “Thinking about it, after the series ‘My Perfect Secretary’ was well received, I could say that things went a little better for me, but before that, I hadn’t had many projects that did particularly well or attracted much attention. I haven’t had a hit like Gong Eun-tae’s lottery win, but it feels as though I’ve had a modest amount of success, little by little. I’ve played a lot of supporting roles, and I’d hoped to be in a project that brought attention to many actors. For this one especially, I wanted my performance to serve as a kind of base, taking on the color of the many actors around me. In that respect, I was lucky.”

He added, “I wonder if there really are no team leaders like Gong Eun-tae in real life. I’m sure there are if you look around. We, as more senior actors, also tried to treat the rookie actors on set the way Team Leader Gong Eun-tae would. Both in and outside the drama, I tried to show that kind of side of Team Leader Gong Eun-tae, but I don’t think I managed to be as perfect as he was. Maybe I complained a little more than Gong Eun-tae.” He explained, “I’ve heard a lot of stories about my friends’ jobs. Every workplace is different, and people’s circumstances vary, but I thought there were definitely things in common. My friends said that all the stories in this drama were pretty close to reality.”

Photo: TVING

On his distinctive, sculpted looks, Lee Jun-hyuk said, “I’ve heard people say that my looks themselves are a fantasy, but if I look more handsome than I do in real life, it’s because of the teamwork on this project. I’ve also seen jokes like, ‘Haven’t you already won the lottery?’ But if you think about it, nothing particularly special has happened in my 20 years in the business. I’m not the type to make a fortune off my face right from the start that easily, so it really does feel unfair. I’ve just kept acting hard without getting caught up in controversies, and I think the public has gradually started to notice me. Looks are subject to changing trends. In the future, people might look back and say they’re out of style and not that great.” He continued, “How many people in our country get popular just for being handsome? I liked that this drama didn’t put looks front and center. I simply wanted Gong Eun-tae to convey the neat, polished look of people in their 30s and 40s. I wanted to show just that level of polish. I get really frustrated when I look in the mirror at home. I’m 43 now. There are so many times I wonder what a face even matters. On top of that, I was born a big baby, and I bulk up even if I eat just a little. So when I’m working on a project, I mainly have protein powder and get through the day barely eating a slice of bread. Overall, it makes life depressing. It’s all pointless. Isn’t it better to enjoy a good hamburger meal?” His rueful remarks sent the room into laughter.

Photo: TVING

He also shared his experience with the lottery. Lee Jun-hyuk said with a sigh, “I wasn’t someone who bought lottery tickets before. I used to think I’d rather have that luck come to me through a project. But since I was playing a character who won the lottery in this project, I tried buying a ticket every week. It didn’t work, as expected. I kept buying tickets, but the most I ever won was 5,000 won. I guess you have to let the machine pick the numbers to win even that much.”

He said, “The work we do relies a lot on chance, like the lottery. Of course, I’ve never had that kind of huge stroke of luck. It’s more that, like an office worker who buys a lottery ticket and gets through the week, I hold on to the hope that maybe something better will come next time. Anyway, even when it’s hard, I’ve kept working, and I think that’s one way I’m similar to Gong Eun-tae. In fact, working in this field a lot and for a long time has made me realize that I genuinely like the work itself, too. My friends don’t usually get in touch much, but with this project, a few of them told me, ‘What you do looks really cool.’ In movies and dramas, only certain jobs used to seem cool, but I realized that ordinary things like having a meeting can look cool, too.”

Asked to imagine winning the lottery’s first prize, he said, “Rather than winning the lottery, I’d definitely wish for my next project to do well. I’d like to find a good project that many people can relate to, though I’m not wishing only for a project that’s a numerical box-office hit. I want to find one that I can secretly give a perfect five-star rating.” He continued, “I spend so little that I don’t even buy one new outfit a year. The things I spend the most money on are music production and game development. If I won the lottery’s first prize, I think I might spend more money on those things. I’m very interested in making things. I first got into this line of work because I was interested in the video and media industry. It seemed like one huge magic show to me, and I wanted to know how the tricks were done. As I worked as an actor, I got to see a lot, including the other side of things. I learned how the magic was done—in a word, I learned how much hard work it takes. I produce things because I want to understand that hardship. Most of the stories in our work are made out of pain. Maybe that’s why I can’t help being interested in pain. So even if I won the lottery’s first prize, I think I’d pay even more attention to and invest in that kind of hardship. I tried stocks once when they were popular, but that didn’t work out either. I don’t have time to keep an eye on stocks, and they’re not really my thing.” He laughed awkwardly.

“Even a Lottery First-Prize Winner Goes to Work” stars Lee Jun-hyuk, Seo Hyun-woo, Oh Dae-hwan and Park Bo-kyung, among others. Yoon Young-bin, who directed the film “Tomb of the River,” wrote and directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.