“Why Byun Yo-han and Noh Jae-won Became Friends”... ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ Releases Never-Before-Seen Clip

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] The film ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ has released a never-before-seen clip showing the moment Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young became friends.

The clip shows Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han) refusing to walk past Park Tae-young (Noh Jae-won), who has been called in by school bullies and is in a predicament, and stepping in to help him instead.

Although the two were students with completely different personalities, the fact that they had both grown up experiencing parental absence instantly erased the distance between them. Jang Tae-young lived alone with his older sister, while Park Tae-young lived alone with his mother. From the moment they realized they were in the same situation, they began sharing what they had and laughing together.

Before poker entered the picture and jealousy and inferiority took root, the two had a genuine friendship. The jealousy they felt toward a friend and the friendship underlying it also struck a chord with audiences in their 20s and 30s. Many viewers related to their story, recognizing how people tend to compare themselves with those closest to them—and how much that can unsettle them. ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ pushes these emotions to the limit, making them the driving force behind its revenge story.

Meanwhile, ‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ is a film adaptation of the final installment in the ‘Tazza’ comic series by Huh Young-man. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had it all through his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his best friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two meet again on the global gambling circuit and embark on a game of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Noh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, whose previous films include ‘Default’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful.’ Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.