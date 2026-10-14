“From teens to people in their 50s”... Reawaken Man: The Red: Highlights that make you want to watch it again

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun | Reporter An So-yoon] The film Reawaken Man: The Red has revealed what audiences of different generations can look forward to.

▶ Audiences in their teens and 20s: A fresh premise that pushes the limits! Fall for Reawaken Man, who gets stronger each time he dies!

The fresh premise that strikes a chord with audiences in their teens and 20s is that an ordinary job seeker discovers, by chance, an ability that makes him stronger each time he dies. Seok-hwan, who kept failing job interviews because he couldn't keep from speaking his mind, botches an interview and arrives home one day, only to be attacked by a stranger and die. But he wakes up 72 hours later. The ensuing story, in which he is pursued by people who discover his ability, builds unpredictable tension and offers audiences a distinctive thrill.

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

▶ Audiences in their 30s and 40s: A dynamic mix of talented actors! Get swept up in the chemistry among Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, and Kim Si-a!

What won over audiences in their 30s and 40s is the varied chemistry created by the charismatic cast. Koo Kyo-hwan, unquestionably one of today's hottest actors, joins Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, and Kim Si-a. Each actor brings a distinctive character to life with their own individual charm, commanding attention with an exceptional presence. In particular, the chase chemistry between Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho heightens the tension, while Koo Kyo-hwan and Kang Ki-young's close-friend dynamic and the true-to-life sibling chemistry between Koo Kyo-hwan and Kim Si-a have become talking points among audiences for the laughs they inspire.

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

▶ Audiences in their 40s and 50s: Thrilling action that delivers intense catharsis! Stress, out! Fall for action that's a feast for the eyes!

Finally, the action sequences, which unfold with exhilarating abandon and no limits, are winning over audiences in their 40s and 50s. Seok-hwan's hard-hitting action, as he grows stronger each time he dies, and Black's imposing presence as he manipulates others' inner selves in response add fresh visual thrills to the film. Meanwhile, the rollicking car chase featuring Young-ha, who gets caught up in the pursuit while helping Seok-hwan, ramps up the feel-good energy and offers audiences a variety of entertainment.

Reawaken Man: The Red tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence, who discovers that he can come back to life 72 hours after dying and is then pursued for mysterious reasons. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung. Baek Jong-yul, director of The Beauty Inside and Believer 2, is at the helm. Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.