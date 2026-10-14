Koo Kyo-hwan Is on a Roll: He Teams Up With Han Ji-min as a Couple on the Brink of Divorce, Raising Hopes for a 'Typhoon'-Level Comedy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actors Koo Kyo-hwan and Han Ji-min are teaming up for the comedy film 'Typhoon' (working title), directed by Lee Jeong-ho and produced by Birepeu and CJ ENM.

'Typhoon' has finalized its lively cast lineup, featuring Koo Kyo-hwan, Han Ji-min, Oh Jung-se, Han Sun-hwa, Kim Eung-soo, Oh Min-ae, Kim Yo-han, and Choi Ji-su.

Jin-mo, played by Koo Kyo-hwan, is a self-made success from a small provincial city who graduated from S University and landed a job at a major corporation. In reality, though, he is an ordinary office worker who has been stuck at the assistant manager level for years. In 'Typhoon,' Koo is set to show off his signature human charm as he transforms into an everyday husband and father. Expectations are high for his performance, especially as he has helped drive box-office success in Korean cinema with films such as 'Once We Were Us' and 'Colony.'

Han Ji-min plays Jae-yi, the wife of her exasperating husband, Jin-mo. Once a highly regarded employee at a publishing house, she decides to quit after marriage, concluding that she cannot balance work and childcare, and dreams of becoming a YouTuber. She is a forthright and determined character. Jae-yi's resourcefulness in finding a way through each disaster using the know-how from her 'life hacks' channel, combined with Han Ji-min's signature lovable charm, promises to make this a career-defining role.

Following Koo Kyo-hwan and Han Ji-min as a couple with chemistry as intense as a typhoon, Oh Jung-se plays Sang-hyeok, a friend of theirs. Jin-mo's friend from his hometown and a 119 rescue worker, Sang-hyeok bravely risks everything to save the couple when disaster strikes, only to end up trapped with them. Oh Jung-se's lovable, free-spirited performance is set to be one of the film's major highlights.

Han Sun-hwa, beloved for her distinctive comic acting in the film 'Pilot' and the dramas 'Scandal' and 'Work Later, Drink Now,' plays Rose, the owner of a pension. She is a penny-pincher who refuses to offer a lodging discount even when a typhoon hits, but is also a romantic who dreams of a Titanic-like love. After the drama 'We Are All Trying Here,' she has reunited with Koo Kyo-hwan and Oh Jung-se to work with them again.

Kim Eung-soo, still remembered as Kwak Cheol-yong in the film 'Tazza,' and Oh Min-ae, who made a strong impression in the drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' and the film 'Pilot,' join the cast as Hyun-deok and Pil-ja, partners of 48 years who travel around the country in a camper van. The two bicker but look out for each other, bringing warmth to the story.

Kim Yo-han, drawing attention for the 'New Recruit' drama series, and Choi Ji-su, who became known through the drama 'Undercover Miss Hong,' play a couple about to get married. They portray Dae-han and Cha-young, who meet Jin-mo and Jae-yi amid the disaster. Their sweet, affectionate moments bring energy to the film as they proclaim their baseless belief that their married life will be happier than other people's.

At the 'Typhoon' table read held in late September, the eight actors delivered well-prepared performances and brought plenty of fun, building anticipation for the finished film.

'Typhoon' is a frustrating disaster-escape comedy about a couple who have decided to split up and find themselves caught in a massive typhoon at a relative's wedding in their hometown. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Han Ji-min, Oh Jung-se, Han Sun-hwa, Kim Eung-soo, Oh Min-ae, Kim Yo-han, and Choi Ji-su, and is directed by Lee Jeong-ho, whose films include 'The Beast' and 'Broken.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.