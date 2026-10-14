Director Yeon Sang-ho: “It began with a three-page story by my mother... I sometimes wonder if my work influenced her” (“Paradise Lost”)

Photo: CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Yeon Sang-ho, 48, said, “I turned my mother’s writing about her obsession with her child into a film.”

Director Yeon Sang-ho directed the thriller “Paradise Lost,” produced by WOWPOINT. He met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the morning of the 14th and discussed the process of directing the film.

“The film began with a three-page piece written by my mother. In her writing, there’s a son who does bad things in his village. Because of him, his mother’s own life becomes painful, too. The story ends with the mother making a decision about her son and carrying it out. I developed that story into ‘Paradise Lost,’” said Yeon. “What I was curious about in my mother’s writing was, ‘What exactly is this state of mind?’ In a way, it’s a story about both obsession with and love for one’s child. There was something strange about the desire to take it into oneself, without help from others, and make it disappear. I tried to explore how I could turn it into a question relevant to the modern age.”

Laughing as he spoke about his mother’s reaction after seeing “Paradise Lost,” he said, “I didn’t tell my mother that the film was her story until recently. She came to a screening and watched it, but when I called afterward to ask what she thought, all she said was, ‘I enjoyed it. Don’t drink too much, and come home early.’”

He laughed and said, “The writer who co-wrote ‘Gunché’ with me drew a comic about their own parents and made it into a book. I was really envious. I had a strong desire to try to understand my parents. In the end, I couldn’t understand them 100 percent. It’s not easy to understand human existence completely. My mother’s writing is a little dark, but the son in it isn’t just me. Maybe because she’s seen so many of my films, I sometimes wonder if my work influenced her.”

He added, “I thought this story might feel very natural within my mother’s worldview. My mother did tend to have a strong attachment to her children. I thought she might be able to relate to the story naturally. It isn’t simply a story that parents and children can relate to; it’s about human identity. I have a dual identity, too, don’t I? I’m a director outside the home, but at home I’m a father and a husband, aren’t I? Most people live with complex identities, so I tried to develop the story in that way.”

“Paradise Lost” is a mystery that begins when a child who disappeared nine years earlier returns, having grown considerably, to the mother who lost the child in the Camp School bus disappearance. Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung star in the film, which was directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for “Train to Busan,” “Peninsula” and “The Ugly.” It opens on the 21st.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.