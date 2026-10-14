Director Yeon Sang-ho: “Face,” a hit on a 200-million-won budget, generated even more in profit shares... “I hope Paradise Lost does well too” (“Paradise Lost”)

Photo: CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Yeon Sang-ho, 48, said, “I don’t want to disrupt the entire structure of the Korean film industry.”

In an interview with Sportschosun on the morning of the 14th, director Yeon Sang-ho shared behind-the-scenes stories about the thriller Paradise Lost, directed by Yeon and produced by WOWPOINT.

Paradise Lost is a mystery story that begins when a child who disappeared in a Camping School bus incident nine years earlier returns to the mother who lost the child, after growing considerably over the nine years.

Asked about presenting Paradise Lost, made on a budget of 500 million won, after Face, which had a net production cost of 220 million won, director Yeon Sang-ho said, “Face did extremely well at the box office. As we’d agreed beforehand, we shared the profits with the cast and crew in the form of profit shares, and, honestly, we shared even more than that. To be even more honest, it was a project I was trying for the first time, so there were some errors when we settled the accounts. There were times I thought, ‘This person should get more,’ so I gave them extra in the form of a bonus. What I learned from Face helped me find a better approach for Paradise Lost, and the budget went up a little. I’m not sure there’s such a thing as an appropriate budget for making a film. Sometimes I wonder whether such a thing even exists, but I want to keep making projects like this within the limits allowed by the commercial structure and without overburdening the crew. Nearly all of the roughly 20 crew members who worked on Face also worked on Paradise Lost, which we filmed over 14 shooting days.”

He explained, “The Korean independent film scene has certainly forged a unique path, but I also thought it would be good to have a kind of label. Such labels exist overseas, and I wondered what it would be like if we had one here too. I hoped to see that potential in Face and Paradise Lost. Art houses used to do a lot of this, but now they’re gone, so I wanted to keep these kinds of projects going myself.”

He added, “As I work on Face and Paradise Lost, I don’t want to disrupt the entire industrial structure of the Korean film industry. Small films like these usually receive support for art-house films or are recognized as independent films, but our company invested directly in Face, and it received no support at all. I think that support should go to directors who are already making independent films. If Paradise Lost doesn’t do too badly, I think we’ll be able to make another film. They say the break-even point is meaningless because Paradise Lost has sold well overseas.”

Paradise Lost stars Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who helmed Train to Busan, Peninsula and Face. It opens on the 21st.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.