Director Yeon Sang-ho: “Koo Kyo-hwan ♥ Lee Ok-seop announce their marriage? It felt like Mom and Dad were getting married” (“Paradise Lost”)

Photo: CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Yeon Sang-ho, 48, said, “The news of my muse Koo Kyo-hwan getting married just felt like Mom and Dad were getting married.”

In an interview on the morning of the 14th for the thriller film “Paradise Lost” (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT), director Yeon Sang-ho explained why he cast Kim Hyun-joo as Ryu Su-young, a mother who lost her son nine years ago and has managed to get through each day by seeing him through an AI program, and Bae Hyun-sung as Ryu Seon-woo, the son thought to have died nine years ago but who miraculously returned alive, among others.

Director Yeon Sang-ho had nothing but praise for Kim Hyun-joo, with whom he has now worked for the fourth time, following “Hellbound,” “Jung_E” and “The Bequeathed,” including on “Paradise Lost.” He said, “She’s an actor I really trust. I watched ‘100 Days of Lies,’ and she was practically flying. Whenever I work with Kim Hyun-joo, I feel I can trust her and leave things in her hands. She’s an actor who thinks deeply about how to portray a character. She gives a performance that goes beyond what I, as a director, expect, so I tend to trust her and leave it to her. She’s an actor who has been a top star since she was 20, and I’m glad that she’s recently been showing a new side of herself as an actor and seems to be revealing the true depth of her talent.”

He also spoke about Bae Hyun-sung: “I got to know Bae Hyun-sung when he briefly appeared as Kim Shin-rok’s son in ‘Hellbound 2.’ When I first started casting ‘Paradise Lost,’ I gave a lot of thought to the role of the son. The film had such a small budget that it was difficult to make formal offers to actors. I also didn’t know many young male actors. The only one I could think of was Park Jung-min, but Jung-min is now in his 40s. He was far too old to ask to play Kim Hyun-joo’s son. When I racked my brain, I thought of Bae Hyun-sung. I cautiously approached him, and he gladly agreed. Bae Hyun-sung’s acting has a very distinctive atmosphere. The son in ‘Paradise Lost’ needs to unsettle the audience with an eerie, languid mood, and I think he did that very well. It wasn’t a casting choice I spent a long time thinking about, but, as it turned out, it was a great choice.”

On the special appearance by another of director Yeon Sang-ho’s muses, Koo Kyo-hwan, he said, “That’s one of the fun things about our film: trying to find the Koo Kyo-hwan you can’t see. It seems that people who’ve seen the film haven’t found him yet. But I’m sure they’ll be able to. ‘Paradise Lost’ doesn’t have many characters aside from the main ones.” He called it one of the film’s highlights.

Asked about the news that his muse Koo Kyo-hwan had unexpectedly announced his marriage to director Lee Ok-seop, he laughed and said, “I heard about it through the news too. I had no idea. Surprisingly, Koo Kyo-hwan and I don’t talk about personal things. I’m not upset that I heard about the marriage late. It felt a bit like Mom and Dad were getting married, so I even wondered, ‘Is this really such a big deal?’”

“Paradise Lost” is a mystery that begins when a child who disappeared in a Camping School bus incident nine years ago returns to the mother who lost them, having suddenly grown up. The film stars Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for “Train to Busan,” “Peninsula” and “The Ugly.” It opens on the 21st.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.