'Killing Time' star Ryu Hye-young: “I hit an emotional low after 'Reply 1988'... It was the time I needed most”

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Ryu Hye-young looked back on her acting career.

Ryu Hye-young met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 14th. “There was a time in my life when I hit rock bottom emotionally,” she said. “It was the time that Ryu Hye-young the person needed most.”

'Killing Time,' opening on the 21st, is a time-attack thriller about Killing Time, an internet broadcasting crew that loses everything in a split-second accident and is attacked by a mysterious entity at an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback. They fight to survive the merciless attacks. The film is directed by Jang Jun-yeop, whose credits include 'After Spring' and 'Prasad.' Ryu Hye-young plays Yeon-woo, a streamer who loses everything after a team member dies and returns in front of the camera.

Ryu Hye-young made her debut in 2007 and has steadily built her acting résumé. “There was a time in my life when I hit rock bottom emotionally. I think that period was the time most needed in the life of Ryu Hye-young the person. I thought I was the only one who suffered then, but I heard that everyone had gone through it at some point. There were a lot of rookie actors when we filmed 'Killing Time' this time, and I wanted to share things I had learned that had helped me,” she said. She added, “Also, in my mid-20s, I received a lot of love for playing Sung Bo-ra in 'Reply 1988.' I’m grateful that the public remembers me as Sung Bo-ra, but I wondered if my image might become too limited if people in the industry remembered me that way too. I felt a lot of pressure to take on different characters.”

Speaking about how things changed after that, she said, “I tried to socialize a lot to show people a variety of characters. If I just stayed at home and relied only on my agency, I wouldn’t be able to show what kind of person I am, would I? I thought that if I went out, met with producers, chatted with them and talked about life, they might think, ‘Oh? She’s not quite like Sung Bo-ra when you meet her in person.’ That’s why I showed myself on 'I Live Alone' going from a snail to a slug that had shed its shell. I wanted to take the initiative and show people how I’d changed. I’m so grateful and happy that work keeps coming in now.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.