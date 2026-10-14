‘Killing Time’ star Ryu Hye-young: “Why did I launch a YouTube channel? First of all, I wanted to make money.”

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Ryu Hye-young explained why she launched her YouTube channel, “Ryu Hye-young, Lemon and Mulchihoe.”

Ryu Hye-young met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 14th and said, “There were about three reasons in all for launching my YouTube channel. I wanted to make money, and I also wanted to show my fans and people in the industry different sides of myself.”

“Killing Time,” opening on the 21st, is a time-attack thriller about the online streaming crew Killing Time, who lose everything in an instant accident and are attacked by a mysterious entity at an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback. They struggle to survive its merciless attacks. Jang Jun-yeop, director of “After Spring” and “Prasad,” helmed the film. Ryu Hye-young plays Yeon-woo, a streamer who loses everything after a team member’s death and steps in front of the camera again.

Since last year, Ryu Hye-young has continued to connect with subscribers through her YouTube channel, “Ryu Hye-young, Lemon and Mulchihoe.” Explaining why she launched it, she said, “There are three reasons I started doing YouTube. First of all, I wanted to make money. I wanted to create another way to earn an income. I’m not yet in a position where I’m doing well commercially, and I need to make money to support myself. I thought about what I could do, and YouTube was what I came up with. Second, these days, films can be released all at once, much later, or might not be released at all. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to let the fans who like me and are waiting for me know that I’m doing well. Third, I wanted to show people in the industry that I have other sides to me, not just tough characters.”

She added, “It’s only been about a year since I launched my YouTube channel. I want to give back to the people who helped me enter the world of YouTube, so I keep only enough to pay my rent and return the rest. I’m very grateful. I also think all my subscribers are my fans. I currently have 80,000 subscribers, and I’d be happy even if the number stopped there. When I first started, I hoped to get more than 1,000 subscribers. I’ve already gone beyond that, so I’m happy to carry on as I am.” She expressed her satisfaction.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.