Who is this year’s top pick? Voting for nominees begins, from experts to netizens

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 19th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who won the leading acting awards, pose for a commemorative photo. Reporter Park Jae-man /2025.11.19/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Who will be the film, director and actor to shine at this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards?

Korea’s premier film festival, the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, has begun the full-scale selection of nominees to determine the films and filmmakers that shone this year.

Since its launch in 1963, the Blue Dragon Film Awards has built trust among the film industry and the public through fair and transparent judging, and has maintained its reputation by spotlighting Korean films and filmmakers that drew attention each year. The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will also determine the final nominees in major categories based on evaluations by film industry experts and the choices of audiences.

Voting among experts began on the 13th, and netizen voting starts today (the 14th). Both polls are open until midnight on the 25th. Netizens can vote on the official Blue Dragon Film Awards website (www.blueaward.co.kr).

This vote covers a total of 15 categories, excluding the Most-Watched Film Award and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award: Best Picture, Best Director, Best New Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor, Best New Actress, Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Screenplay, Best Music, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best Technical Achievement.

As the final nominees will be determined based on votes cast by experts and netizens, attention is focused on which works and filmmakers will represent Korean cinema this year.

Meanwhile, the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.