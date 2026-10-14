‘Killing Time’ star Ryu Hye-young: “Announce a marriage with Go Kyung-pyo? That will never happen”... firmly shuts down dating rumors

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

[An So-yoon, Sportschosun] Actress Ryu Hye-young once again denied dating rumors involving her close friend Go Kyung-pyo.

Ryu Hye-young met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 14th. “There’s absolutely no chance I’ll be sending out wedding invitations with Go Kyung-pyo,” she said. “If anything, reading the comments and seeing the public’s reactions taught me a lot.”

Opening on the 21st, ‘Killing Time’ is a race-against-time thriller about Killing Time, an internet streaming crew that loses everything in a sudden accident and is attacked by a mysterious entity at an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback. The crew must fight to survive the merciless attacks. Jang Jun-yeop, director of ‘Bom-i Gado’ and ‘Prasad,’ is at the helm. Ryu Hye-young plays Yeon-woo, a streamer who loses everything after a team member’s death and steps back in front of the camera.

Ryu Hye-young said she took up slow running for ‘Killing Time.’ “I’ve always had a strong desire to work in the action genre. I wanted to do physically demanding acting, and thankfully, ‘Killing Time’ came my way. Then the action-school instructor drew up a schedule for me, and after filming a 15-second action scene, I realized I needed to rest for 15 minutes. I felt a sense of urgency, as if it would be a big problem if I didn’t build up my stamina,” she said. “I looked online and asked my fitness trainer, and they said I needed to strengthen my heart. They said running was the simplest and best way to do that. People had been recommending running to me for four years, but I’d always said I would never run, no matter what. I felt pressed for time, so I started right away.”

“At first it was unbearably hard, but when I went running a second time, I ran the same way and wasn’t tired. That made me think I should keep going,” she said. “I also have a friend who has studied slow running and gone to grad school. They said running slowly could help me get into running more easily. From then on, I went out five or six times a week and did as much as I could. I thought that if I ran this way, I could keep running slowly even when I was a grandmother,” she added.

Ryu Hye-young recently appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Zzanbro Shin Dong-yup’ and spoke directly about her relationship with her close friend Go Kyung-pyo. The two previously played a couple in tvN’s ‘Reply 1988’ and have remained friends for many years. Their onscreen pairing prompted a flood of intensely invested reactions from fans, and dating rumors also surfaced.

“Reading the comments actually taught me a lot. I realized there are people who think about relationships between men and women this way,” Ryu Hye-young said. “I realized not everyone thinks the way I do.” Asked about the possibility of a real-life romance with Go Kyung-pyo, she drew a firm line: “A lot of people say, ‘Does this mean you’ll be sending out wedding invitations a few years from now?’ They say it would be impossible if one side clearly didn’t like the other, but that will absolutely never happen.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.