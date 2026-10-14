‘Killing Time’ star Nam Yoon-su: “Seeing my face on the big screen, all I could see were flaws... I got Thermage and Skin Botox”

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Nam Yoon-su said that watching ‘Killing Time’ prompted him to start taking better care of himself.

Nam Yoon-su met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 14th and said, “Seeing myself on the big screen made me think I should take better care of myself in my everyday life, too.”

Opening on the 21st, ‘Killing Time’ is a time-attack thriller about Killing Time, an online streaming crew that loses everything in an accident in an instant and is attacked by a mysterious entity at an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback. They fight to survive the entity’s merciless attacks. Jang Jun-yeop, director of ‘Bomiga-do’ and ‘Prasad,’ is at the helm. Nam Yoon-su plays Juwon, the crew’s leader and producer.

Nam Yoon-su made his big-screen debut with ‘Killing Time.’ “I’m looking forward to it with gratitude and nerves. I feel the pressure because it’s my first starring film,” he said. “Honestly, when we filmed on set for a short time two years ago, I thought it was fine. But when I actually saw myself on the big screen, all I could see were flaws, and I got worried. I was concerned that many people might not like the way I looked, and I was really scared, too. I’d mainly worked on TV dramas before, so watching myself on a small screen felt relatively less daunting. But on the big screen, you can see everything, even my pores, so I felt I should take good care of my skin in my everyday life. After watching the film on a big screen, I started working hard on my skincare,” he said.

Asked what kind of treatments he had after watching the film, Nam Yoon-su said, “The dermatologist said I didn’t need Ultherapy yet, so I haven’t had it. They said it would be good to get Thermage once a year. I was told I should start early in my 30s to maintain the results into my 40s, so I got it. I can’t say I’ve seen a major effect yet. They said the effects would become visible over time. Also, the area between my eyebrows is fine, but whenever I raise my eyebrows, I get wrinkles on my forehead, so I got Skin Botox. Before that, I didn’t understand why I needed Botox, but watching ‘Killing Time’ this time, I realized I couldn’t control how much I was tensing my forehead. I thought it made sense to address that,” he said.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.