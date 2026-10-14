Nam Yoon-su on Ryu Hye-young: “She really feels like a senior colleague... and encouraged me to do well even before the interview”

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Nam Yoon-su shared his thoughts on working alongside Ryu Hye-young in the film Killing Time.

Nam Yoon-su met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 14th and said, “Hyeyoung really feels like a senior colleague, and there’s a lot I can learn from her.”

Opening on the 21st, Killing Time is a race-against-the-clock thriller about Killing Time, an internet broadcasting crew that loses everything in an instant accident and is attacked by a mysterious entity at an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback. They fight to survive the merciless attacks. The film is directed by Jang Jun-yeop, whose credits include After Spring and Prasad. Nam Yoon-su plays Juwon, the crew’s leader and producer.

At the press screening for Killing Time held the previous day, Nam Yoon-su had said, “I thought we’d be about two or three years apart, but after seeing her birth year, I thought, ‘She really is older than me.’ I was grateful that she made the atmosphere on set comfortable.” He added, “I knew she was older, but I hadn’t looked up her age specifically. Since I’ve been working from a young age, I’ve felt more comfortable around older male and female colleagues. During filming, I didn’t know how old she was, and when I asked later and found out she was born in 1991, I was surprised. My older brother was born in 1994, so I thought she might be around his age.”

He also expressed his admiration for the senior colleague Ryu Hye-young, whom he had seen on set. Nam Yoon-su said, “She really feels like a senior colleague, and there’s a lot I can learn from her. She showed what a senior colleague is like in the waiting room and at the press conference, too. While promoting Killing Time, she took the initiative and said, ‘I’ll take care of this,’ which made me feel very reassured. Just before this interview, she patted my shoulder and told me not to be nervous and to do well. I was grateful.”

In an interview held that day, Ryu Hye-young also had plenty of praise for Nam Yoon-su, saying, “He seems like the steady type.” Hearing this, Nam said, “I think it’s because I usually speak slowly. She’s energetic and lively, while I’m laid-back and like being by myself. I’m also not the type to go out much, and I like nature.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.