“CGI and acting both get high marks”... ‘The Remarried Empress’ at BIFF: It really is a highly anticipated series

Joo Ji-hoon, Shin Min-a, Lee Se-young and Lee Jong-suk (from left). Photo courtesy of the Busan International Film Festival

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Disney+ original series ‘The Remarried Empress’ proved its buzz was worthy of the anticipation surrounding it at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

‘The Remarried Empress’ held audience Q&A sessions on the 9th and 10th at Lotte Cinema Centum City and the Sky Theater at the Busan Cinema Center. On the 10th, the cast also met fans at an outdoor stage greeting at the Roof Theater at the Busan Cinema Center. Director Jo Su-won, who helmed the series, and actors Shin Min-a, Joo Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young attended the Q&A. “It took courage to bring the original’s fantasy world to life as it was,” Jo said. “Thanks to the wonderful actors who added their strength, we were able to make a great start and bring it to completion.”

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

The actors also introduced their respective roles and discussed what they focused on in their performances. Shin Min-a, who plays Empress Navier, said, “I focused on conveying her humanity and her agency in expressing her emotions, so viewers could relate to and follow her journey through betrayal and divorce to choosing a new love.” Joo Ji-hoon plays Sovieshu, an emperor who must protect the empire and ensure the royal line continues. He drew laughs by describing himself as “a royal professional,” having appeared in ‘Goong,’ ‘Kingdom’ and now ‘The Remarried Empress.’

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Lee Jong-suk, who plays Heinrey, prince of the Western Kingdom, said, “He’s a character with a secret, and I thought a lot about how to portray him as both sly and relaxed.” He added, “I’m grateful to the VFX team for bringing Queen to life so well in sync with my movements, rather than making me adapt to Queen. It may feel unfamiliar, but it’s definitely an entertaining series in its own right.” Lee Se-young, who was drawn to Rasta’s uninhibited charm, said, “I tried to understand her desperation and fierce struggle to survive in the imperial family.”

At the outdoor stage greeting, the actors also highlighted what viewers could look forward to in ‘The Remarried Empress.’ Shin Min-a said, “It’ll be more fun if you follow the characters’ emotions in the world we’ve created.” Joo Ji-hoon piqued fans’ curiosity, saying, “It hasn’t even started yet. The dopamine hits will keep coming as the episodes go on.” Lee Jong-suk urged viewers to “look forward to a new kind of fun that may feel unfamiliar but will definitely draw you in,” while Lee Se-young drew cheers by saying, “Look forward to Rasta, a multidimensional, dopamine-fueled character.”

The series was unveiled for the first time at its festival premiere, and audiences responded enthusiastically right afterward. They heaped praise on it, saying, “It looks like it’ll be a sensation worldwide,” “The dopamine is top-notch,” “The art direction, costumes, CGI and acting were all great,” and “It has opened a new chapter for Korean dramas.”

Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Shin Min-a and Joo Ji-hoon (from left). Photo courtesy of the Busan International Film Festival

Joo Ji-hoon and Shin Min-a, the imperial couple in ‘The Remarried Empress,’ also took part in Actors’ House, where they had a closer conversation with fans. Joo Ji-hoon said, “I turned down ‘The Remarried Empress’ about two or three times because I didn’t think I had a strong enough understanding of its world. Someone I trust a great deal persuaded me, even writing me letters. Then I became curious about why it was receiving so much love and what audiences would enjoy about it.”

Shin Min-a said, “I read the script first, and at first I thought, ‘What is this?’ The names were Navier and Sovieshu (laughs). I heard the original was incredibly popular, so I read the webtoon. The original has many characters and episodes, but we had to shape a complete story with a beginning, middle and end within 10 episodes.”

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Large-scale advertisements across Busan’s major streets also drew attention. Large ads for ‘The Remarried Empress’ were installed on the exterior of the Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae, around BIFF Square and at various spots at Busan Station, giving the series a striking presence throughout the festival.

‘The Remarried Empress,’ which added splendor to the 31st BIFF, is a sweeping romantic fantasy epic about Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by Emperor Sovieshu—who has fallen for the runaway slave Rasta—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands permission to remarry Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. The series premieres on Disney+ on November 4.

Meanwhile, the 31st BIFF will bring its 10-day film festival to a close with the closing ceremony on the 15th.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.