“All the stress of exam season, gone”... ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ draws rave reviews from audiences in their teens and twenties

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The film ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ has released a video featuring recommendations from audiences in their teens and twenties.

The video is drawing attention for its vivid reviews shared directly by audiences in their teens and twenties. First, viewers are raving about the exhilarating dopamine rush of limitless action built around the original premise that the hero grows stronger the more he dies, with comments such as, “The thrilling action scenes in ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ helped blow away the stress of exam season” and “Watching the action made me feel like my stress was melting away.” Praise is also pouring in for the varied chemistry created by the appealing cast’s outstanding performances, with comments including “The actors’ performances were so great that I want to watch the movie again,” “The actors’ performances felt so real, and it was an action movie that struck a chord,” and “I had so much fun watching it that I lost track of time. I really enjoyed the comedic performances between the actors.”

In addition to hard-hitting action set pieces, ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ offers audiences a wealth of entertainment, with an unpredictable story unfolding as Seok-hwan, the Reawaken Man who grows stronger the more he dies, is pursued, as well as humor woven into moments of imminent danger. The film is delivering thrilling catharsis to audiences. Having demonstrated the growing word of mouth with authentic review videos from audiences in their teens and twenties, ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ will cement its presence in theaters this October with its one-of-a-kind never-die action.

‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ tells the story of Seok-hwan, an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence, who discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours after he dies and is then mysteriously pursued. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, director of ‘The Beauty Inside’ and ‘Believer 2.’ Now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.