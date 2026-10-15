“The passion was just as intense off camera”... ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ unveils production stills

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] The film ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ has unveiled production stills capturing the actors’ passionate, spirited performances on set.

The released photos show the actors and crew checking scenes right up until filming began. They offer a glimpse of a set as full of passion as the film’s own intense atmosphere.

Byun Yo-han, who plays Jang Tae-young, and Noh Jae-won, who plays Park Tae-young—the friends with the same name but different fates—stuck together throughout filming and built a friendship. In particular, the two actors carried cards and chips with them even before filming began, honing the skills of professional poker players. During the promotional period, they demonstrated their card-playing skills, proving that no hand doubles were used in the film.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Cho Woo-jin played Kwak Dong-wook, a legendary card sharp who teaches Jang Tae-young poker. The released stills offer the first glimpse of a photograph of Kwak Dong-wook from the past, catching the eye. Ayaka Miyoshi played Kaneko, who orchestrates a high-stakes global gambling operation. Her serious conversation with director Choi Kook-hee on set conveys her passion for the film. Vietnamese star Hong Dao appeared as Chairman Thao, a Vietnamese big shot who takes part in the operation. The stills also show Hong Dao and Byun Yo-han getting ready to film together at the poker table in a friendly manner.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Im Se-mi played Jang Tae-hee, who lost her parents at a young age and has cared for her younger sibling. Tae-hee also took in Park Tae-young, who had nowhere else to go, as family. One of the released stills captures her styling Park Tae-young’s hair; his disastrous love-confession scene is also one that audiences continue to talk about. Kim Min-ho played Hama, a friend who had been close to the two since their school days, and showed his versatility on set, from bringing a lighthearted atmosphere to offering serious analysis. Made with the actors’ passionate effort and spirit, ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ is continuing its long box-office run, posting a low drop-off rate in its fourth week of release.

Meanwhile, ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ is a film adaptation of the final installment in Heo Young-man’s original ‘Tazza’ comic series. The crime film follows Jang Tae-young, who thought he had it all through his online casino business, and Park Tae-young, his close friend with the same name who took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling world and engage in a round of revenge. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Noh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, whose films include ‘Default’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful.’ Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.