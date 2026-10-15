“I’m getting softer and smiling with my eyes more”... Kim Young-kwang sheds his edge for romance in ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ (Full Story)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Young-kwang, 39, is taking aim at viewers around the world as a soft-hearted rom-com leading man who has shed his intensity.

Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart, in the Netflix series ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ (written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Su-won), met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the morning of the 15th. He spoke about his return with the series and the passion he poured into the project.

‘Take Charge of My Heart’ is a romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, whose romance crackles with excitement under the pretext of recharging him. Adapted as a series from Haebeon’s web novel of the same name, ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ drew a strong response, placing third on the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows list just three days after its release on the 9th. Its heart-fluttering chemistry, intriguing character dynamics and playful story captured viewers’ attention.

Kim Young-kwang, who once again took on comedy in ‘Take Charge of My Heart,’ won over female fans around the world with his portrayal of Baek Ho-rang, whose cool, composed exterior conceals the charm of a big, lovable dog. He made his presence felt through his fantastic chemistry with Na Bo-bae (Chae Soo-bin), a drama writer with electrical powers.

Photo: Netflix

That day, Kim Young-kwang said, “Director Park Su-won told me, ‘We’re going to stick strictly to clichés.’ At first, I even thought, ‘Isn’t this too clichéd?’” He continued, “Before I got the script for ‘Take Charge of My Heart,’ I’d been playing villains one after another. When you keep playing villains, you start wanting to do something brighter, too. So I was glad to get the offer for ‘Take Charge of My Heart.’ I wanted to bring back the vitality I felt when I did rom-coms before.” He added, “A lot of rom-com male leads are third-generation chaebol heirs, aren’t they? I don’t think you can avoid that. Even if I felt embarrassed or shy, I focused on the character while filming and embodied a chaebol heir. As soon as I heard ‘cut,’ I’d get embarrassed again. My next project is also a rom-com, and I figure that as I get older, I may not get offers for rom-coms, so I’m working hard at it now.”

He continued, “When I came back to rom-coms, I actually noticed that my eyes started smiling more. When you’re playing a villain, you’re always thinking on set about how to create more tension, so there aren’t many chances to laugh. Rom-coms are so bright in tone that filming was fun, and I felt my heart flutter as I recharged. I think doing romance has really brightened me up. You could say my heart feels warm. That side of me comes out naturally. My heart feels all soft and warm. When I was filming genre dramas, I’d still feel troubled and scared even after time had passed, but it wasn’t like that with rom-coms.” He appeared completely taken with the genre.

Take Charge of My Heart / Kim Young-kwang as Baek Ho-rang in Take Charge of My Heart. Cr. Park Ji-sun / Netflix © 2026

He was also confident about his strengths as a rom-com king. “I tried to do the best I could in this project. I wanted to properly show my take on a third-generation chaebol heir. I think I have strengths as a rom-com leading man, too. For one thing, I’m tall and tend to smile a lot, so I think I’m a good fit for the role. Above all, it doesn’t take much to make me laugh. And even though I grumble, I usually do whatever I’m asked. I think that’s a strength for a rom-com leading man,” he said, assessing himself.

He said, “I lost some weight partway through filming this project. Early on, I felt it wasn’t working, so I filmed while dieting a bit. The character has a polished third-generation chaebol-heir image. So I kept my hair in place so it wouldn’t get blown around in the wind, and I lost 3–4 kg. For me, the ideal weight for a rom-com is around 72 kg at a height of 190 cm.”

Photo: Netflix

Having chemistry reminiscent of Nick and Judy in ‘Zootopia,’ Kim Young-kwang said, “It was my first time meeting and working with Chae Soo-bin, and she’s really good at playing off her scene partner. She responds well even when I’m shy or joke around. She also handles ad-libs that come up spontaneously on set really well. First of all, she’s so cute. That cuteness comes across naturally on screen, too. Isn’t she just cute by nature? She always looked so adorable lying around, all slumped over, on the set. Her hairstyle suited her so well this time, too. I think that’s one of Chae Soo-bin’s great strengths. It even makes the electrical powers she has in this series feel believable. Usually, I’d thought of Chae Soo-bin as having a small, childlike and cute image. What I came to realize while filming the drama was that she’s someone who thinks deeply. She’s an actress who really wants to make her acting feel realistic, and she’s very ambitious about acting. I often found myself thinking that she’s much deeper on the inside than her appearance suggests.”

Kim Young-kwang, who said he filmed more scenes involving physical contact than in any other project in his career, said, “Director Park Su-won and I had to think through how far to take those scenes. The point of ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ is that the two characters gradually grow closer, isn’t it? We thought a lot about each stage, and after they fall in love, they don’t need to recharge anymore, but they keep moving closer to each other. I tried to portray those moments well.”

Photo: Netflix

‘Take Charge of My Heart’ stars Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin and is directed by Park Su-won, whose credits include ‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’ and ‘Birthcare Center.’ The series was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.