‘Still Radiant’ Director Song Il-seop: “Ms. Kim Hye-ja will miss the stage greeting due to a cold; please understand”

Kim Hye-ja poses on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae, Busan, on the 6th. Busan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.06/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Song Il-seop explained why actor Kim Hye-ja would be unable to attend the stage greeting for “Still Radiant.”

Director Song Il-seop said at a press screening of “Still Radiant,” held at Megabox COEX in Gangnam District, Seoul, on the 15th, “Ms. Kim was unfortunately unable to attend the stage greeting because of a cold.”

Opening on the 21st, “Still Radiant” tells the story of Soon-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her closest friend, with whom she shared the most radiant moments of her life. The film is directed by Song Il-gon, who helmed “Sorry, Thank You” and “Forest of Time,” among others.

Kim Hye-ja, who plays Soon-ok, an elderly woman in the film, was scheduled to attend a stage greeting with director Song Il-gon before the screening, but it was unfortunately canceled. Song said, “Ms. Kim was unfortunately unable to attend the stage greeting because of a cold. I spoke with her earlier, and she said she felt very sorry and regretful. She was going to attend with someone supporting her, but she wasn’t feeling well, so she wrote a handwritten letter. We ask for your understanding.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.