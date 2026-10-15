‘Still Radiant’ Choi Ju-eun: “Sharing the screen with Kim Hye-ja... was an honor and a time I’m grateful for”

A press screening of the film ‘Still Radiant’ was held at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong on the 15th. Actor Choi Ju-eun at the press conference. Samseong-dong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.10.15/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Choi Ju-eun shared her thoughts on acting alongside Kim Hye-ja in the film ‘Still Radiant.’

At the press and distribution screening of ‘Still Radiant’ held at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 15th, Choi Ju-eun said, “Just being in the same frame as Ms. Kim Hye-ja was an honor and a time I was grateful for.”

Opening on the 21st, ‘Still Radiant’ tells the story of Sun-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her closest friend, who shared the most radiant moment of her life. The film is directed by Song Il-gon, who helmed ‘Sorry, Thank You,’ ‘Forest of Time’ and other films.

Choi Ju-eun, who plays the young Jeong-im, said, “The director described Jeong-im as an honest, radiant, passionate, and lovable character. I tried to recall how I felt when I talked with a friend at 17. I also prepared by trying to bring a lot of emotion to the script.”

Asked about acting alongside the veteran actress Kim Hye-ja, Choi replied, “Just being in the same frame as Ms. Kim was an honor and a time I was grateful for. I was extremely nervous on set because she is such a senior actress whom I deeply respect. As soon as the cameras started rolling, she gave me tremendous courage, saying she hoped I would do everything I wanted to do. I was grateful that she respected and looked after the younger actors on set.”

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.