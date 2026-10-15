Park Seo-kyung, who played a young Kim Hye-ja: “A time when I could fully feel her warmth... I’m honored and grateful”

A press screening for the film “Still Radiant” was held at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong on the 15th. Actor Park Seo-kyung attends a press conference. Samseong-dong = Song Jeong-heon, reporter /2026.10.15/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Park Seo-kyung shared her thoughts on playing a young Kim Hye-ja in the film “Still Radiant.”

At a press and distribution screening for “Still Radiant” held at Megabox COEX in Seoul’s Gangnam District on the 15th, Park Seo-kyung said, “It felt so unreal and exciting,” adding, “I want to tell her how grateful and honored I was.”

Opening on the 21st, “Still Radiant” tells the story of Soon-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her best friend, who shared the most radiant moments of her life. The film is directed by Song Il-gon, whose previous works include “Sorry, Thank You” and “Forest of Time.”

Park Seo-kyung, who plays the young Soon-ok, said, “From the very beginning, when I first started preparing for the project with the director, I wanted to capture Soon-ok’s bright and innocent side. I wanted to show the girls of that time just as they were—as having fun, chatting, and living happily, just like we do. I got close to Joo-eun and Seong-hyeon as we practiced a lot together, and prepared by talking as if we were real friends.”

Park Seo-kyung, who plays the young Kim Hye-ja in the film, expressed respect for the teacher, saying, “It felt so unreal and exciting. I actually met the teacher on set during a script reading, and was treated warmly. The teacher held my hand, said many kind things, and praised me a lot. It was a time when I could fully feel the teacher’s warmth. I want to tell her how grateful and honored I was.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.