'Still Radiant' Director Song Il-seop: “Kim Hye-ja Was My First Choice for Casting; I Had a Happy Time Working on the Film”

The press screening for the film 'Still Radiant' was held at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong on the 15th. Director Song Il-gon attended the press conference. Samseong-dong = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.10.15/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Director Song Il-seop shared the story behind the casting of the film 'Still Radiant.'

At the press and distribution screening for 'Still Radiant' held at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 15th, Director Song Il-seop said, “Sun-ok is a character who sees people with a warm gaze,” adding, “Kim Hye-ja was the top choice for casting.”

'Still Radiant,' which opens on the 21st, tells the story of Sun-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her closest friend, with whom she shared the most brilliant moment of her life. The film is directed by Song Il-gon, who helmed 'Sorry, Thank You' and 'Forest of Time,' among other films.

Speaking about the film, Director Song said, “It is a story about longing and memory. It tells of how much one person can remember someone, and how they hold on to that person in their heart so as not to forget them.” He added, “The film unfolds from the perspective of Sun-ok, played by Kim Hye-ja. It interweaves the past that Sun-ok remembers and tries not to forget. Sun-ok is a character who sees people warmly.” He continued, “Kim Hye-ja was my first choice for casting. There were difficulties during the casting process, but I was happy and enjoyed working on the film.”

Speaking about Cha Mi-kyung, who played Sun-ok's close friend Jeong-im, he said, “I also gave a lot of thought to the elderly Jeong-im. Cha Mi-kyung is about 20 years younger than Kim Hye-ja. Viewers may find it strange when they watch the film, but Cha Mi-kyung has played a variety of characters in many genres. I hoped her gentle and sad image would fit into this film and create an ensemble with Kim Hye-ja.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.