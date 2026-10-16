‘Paradise Lost’ Kim Hyun-joo: “Director Yeon Sang-ho always sees a new side of me... I’m grateful for the chance to take on challenges”

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Kim Hyun-joo shared her thoughts on working with director Yeon Sang-ho on the film ‘Paradise Lost.’

Kim Hyun-joo met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 16th. “Director Yeon Sang-ho sees new sides of me,” she said. “I’m grateful that he gives me opportunities to take on challenges.”

‘Paradise Lost,’ which opens on the 21st, is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, the son of Ryu So-young—a mother who lost her son in the disappearance of a Camping School bus nine years ago and believed he was dead—miraculously returns alive. The film is helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, director of ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Ugly’ and ‘Colony.’ Kim Hyun-joo plays Ryu So-young, a mother shaken by her returned son’s unfamiliar appearance.

Asked how it felt to return to theaters after 15 years, Kim Hyun-joo said, “From an actor’s perspective, I simply devoted myself to the projects that came my way at the time. But when I returned after such a long time, I found myself wondering, ‘Why hadn’t the film industry called me?’ I don’t have any particular new feelings about it, but some things have changed. In the past, it was enough to work hard on acting; now I have to work hard on promotional activities, too.”

Director Yeon Sang-ho, in particular, has shown unusual enthusiasm for promotional activities ahead of ‘Paradise Lost,’ including social media content and stage greetings. Seeing this, Kim Hyun-joo said, “He has a great love for the film. Sometimes, after seeing how well he does right beside me, I feel a bit deflated (laughs). He works incredibly hard and loves fun things so much that I think he draws on even more energy.”

She also shared her thoughts on walking the red carpet at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, held last month. Kim Hyun-joo said, “I hadn’t been to a film festival since I was invited to the Busan International Film Festival with ‘Hellbound.’ I was glad to be there with a director who has experience at many international film festivals.” She added, “He has worked in so many different genres that he had fans from all sorts of backgrounds.”

Kim Hyun-joo has now worked with director Yeon for the fourth time, following the film ‘Jung_E’ and the series ‘Hellbound’ and ‘The Bequeathed,’ with the film ‘Paradise Lost.’ She opened up: “He sees new sides of me more than other people do. If I hadn’t enjoyed the process of working with him, I would have hesitated over the decision, but I’ve had a great time so far. I’m grateful that he keeps giving me opportunities to take on challenges. I’m someone who values stability, so I don’t really like taking on challenges, but he helped me realize that. If he offers me a character I never would have imagined, I have no reason to turn it down.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.