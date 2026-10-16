‘Paradise Lost’ Kim Hyun-joo: “The secret to my youthful looks? First of all, leave my face alone”

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun | Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Kim Hyun-joo talked about the secret to her youthful looks.

Kim Hyun-joo met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 16th. “I think you shouldn’t have anything done to your face,” she said, adding, “I think you have to accept yourself as you are.”

Opening on the 21st, ‘Paradise Lost’ is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, a son thought to be dead, miraculously returns alive to his mother, Ryu So-young, who lost him in the disappearance of a Camping School bus nine years ago. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose credits include ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Ugly’ and ‘Colony.’ Kim Hyun-joo plays Ryu So-young, a mother shaken by her returned son’s unfamiliar appearance.

Earlier, at an outdoor stage greeting for ‘Paradise Lost,’ an invited film in the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 9th, director Yeon revealed his particular fondness for her, saying, “I’ve been a fan of Kim Hyun-joo since she said ‘The broth is amazing’ in a commercial.” Kim Hyun-joo responded, “The director keeps calling me a top star and teasing me by showing me old footage (laughs). I don’t particularly like the way I looked back then. I seem like a character who’s too full of herself, but I hear characters like that are all the rage these days.” She continued, “My popularity hasn’t had many ups and downs. If a project does well, that’s great; if it doesn’t, I’ve always worked with the mindset that I should do better next time. It would be nice if things went well now, but I don’t think my life would change much because of it. The word ‘contemplation’ comes up a lot in our film, and I think contemplation has made me who I am today.”

She added, “In the past, I worried more than I reflected. I blamed myself a lot amid all those worries. I don’t know why I was like that back then. I wasn’t satisfied with the work I produced. Now I feel joy and gratitude for the work I’m doing. It wasn’t easy to realize that quickly at the time. I think you can find the answer only by letting time pass.” She continued, “I deliberately did more physical activities than things that made me think. I learned things like exercise, playing instruments and pottery, stopping my thoughts and doing things with my body. After finishing a project, I would sometimes travel to practice clearing my mind. That’s how camping became a hobby.”

Asked whether she had a paradise of her own, Kim Hyun-joo replied, “I’m living the successful, peaceful and stable life I want, to the point that I don’t need the word ‘paradise.’ I don’t need a special paradise because if I had one, I feel like I’d also have a ‘Paradise Lost,’ so I think things are just right as they are now. The work-life balance I’ve been thinking about for the past few years is falling into place.”

Asked about the secret to maintaining her youthful looks even 30 years after her debut, she candidly admitted, “First of all, I think you shouldn’t have anything done to your face. There are some simple procedures that you absolutely have to get, but you shouldn’t have too much done to your face. I think you have to accept yourself as you are.”

Reporter An So-yoon | antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.