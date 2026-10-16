Kim Hyun-joo on Jin Seon-kyu’s social media post cheering on ‘Paradise Lost’: “My friend Seon-kyu—I’m lucky to have good people around me”

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Hyun-joo expressed her gratitude to the team behind ‘100 Days of Lies’ for coming to support her at the preview screening of ‘Paradise Lost.’

Kim Hyun-joo met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 16th. “I’ve met a lot of good friends through ‘100 Days of Lies,’” she said, adding, “I’m lucky to have good people in my life.”

Opening on the 21st, ‘Paradise Lost’ is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, the son whom Ryu So-young had thought was dead, miraculously returns alive. So-young lost her son in the disappearance of a bus from a camping school nine years earlier. Yeon Sang-ho, director of ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Ugly’ and ‘Colony,’ is at the helm. Kim Hyun-joo plays Ryu So-young, a mother shaken by her returned son’s unfamiliar appearance.

Alongside ‘Paradise Lost,’ Kim Hyun-joo is currently appearing before viewers in tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Lies.’ Jin Seon-kyu, her co-star in the series, also posted a photo from the ‘Paradise Lost’ screening on his personal account. Kim said, “I think I’m incredibly lucky to have good people in my life. I met a lot of good friends through that project. The new friends I meet in the future might feel left out if they hear me say this (laughs). That’s how much I feel that, thanks to ‘100 Days of Lies,’ I won’t need to make any new friends for the rest of my life.”

In particular, Jin Seon-kyu wrote in the post, “I was moved by my friend Hyun-joo’s profound acting,” and shared his review of ‘Paradise Lost.’ Kim said, “I messaged him, ‘That’s right, my friend Seon-kyu,’ and was surprised when he posted exactly the same thing as I did (laughs). I didn’t know Seon-kyu had posted on social media. I guess we have similar things in common since we’re from the same generation. I don’t think people have to be the same age to be friends; even someone younger can be a friend. (Lee) Moo-saeng and I also shared a similar sensibility. I’m not the type to open up easily, but these friends opened up to me first, which made it possible for me to get closer to them.” She expressed her gratitude.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.