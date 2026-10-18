“Thank you, Director Yeon Sang-ho, for giving me the chance to take on a challenge”... Kim Hyun-joo on happiness in ‘Paradise Lost’ (Full Story)

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Hyun-joo, 49, has teamed up with director Yeon Sang-ho for a special challenge in the film ‘Paradise Lost.’

Opening on the 21st, ‘Paradise Lost’ is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, the son whom Ryu So-young believed had died, miraculously returns to her after she lost him in the disappearance of a camping-school bus nine years ago. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose credits include ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘The Ugly’ and ‘Colony.’ Kim Hyun-joo plays Ryu So-young, a mother shaken by her returned son’s unfamiliar appearance.

Kim Hyun-joo recently spoke with Sportschosun about returning to movie theaters after 15 years. “As an actor, I simply devoted myself to the projects that came my way at the time. When I returned after such a long time, I wondered, ‘Why hadn’t the film industry called me?’ I don’t have any particular new feelings about it, but things have changed. Before, it was enough to work hard on acting; now, I have to work hard on promotional activities, too,” she said.

Director Yeon Sang-ho has also been showing unusual enthusiasm for promotional activities ahead of ‘Paradise Lost’s’ release, including social media content and stage greetings. Watching him, Kim Hyun-joo said, “He has so much affection for the film. Sometimes, after seeing how well he does things right beside me, I feel a little drained (laughs). He works incredibly hard and loves fun things so much that I think he draws on even more energy.”

A still from the film ‘Paradise Lost.’ Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

She also shared her thoughts on walking the red carpet at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, held last month. “This was my first film festival since I was invited to the Busan International Film Festival with ‘Hellbound.’ I was glad to be there with a director who has attended many international film festivals,” Kim Hyun-joo said. “He’s worked across such a wide range of genres that he has all kinds of fans.”

Kim Hyun-joo has continued to work with director Yeon, following the film ‘Jung_E’ and the series ‘Hellbound’ and ‘The Bequeathed,’ and now with the film ‘Paradise Lost.’ She said, “The director sees new sides of me more than other people do. And if I hadn’t enjoyed the process of working with him, I would have had reservations about taking on each project, but it’s been wonderful so far. I’m grateful that he keeps giving me opportunities to challenge myself. I’m a cautious person and don’t really like taking on challenges, but he helped me realize that. If he offers me a character I never would have imagined, I’ll have no reason to turn it down.”

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Director Yeon has also shown his particular fondness for her. At an outdoor stage greeting for ‘Paradise Lost,’ an invited Gala Presentation film at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 9th, he said, “I’ve been a fan of Kim Hyun-joo ever since she said, ‘The broth is amazing,’ in an ad.” Kim Hyun-joo said, “He keeps calling me a top star and teasing me by showing me old videos (laughs). I don’t really like the way I looked back then. I seem like a character who’s terribly full of herself, though I hear characters like that are all the rage these days.” She added, “I haven’t had many ups and downs in popularity. I’ve approached my work thinking that it’s great if a project does well, and if it doesn’t, I’ll do better next time. Of course I’d like it if things go well now, but I don’t think my life would change all that much. The word ‘contemplation’ comes up a lot in our film, and I think contemplation has made me who I am today.”

She continued, “In the past, I worried more than I reflected. I blamed myself a lot amid all that worry. I don’t know why I was like that back then. I wasn’t satisfied with the results of my work. Now I feel joy and gratitude for what I do. It wasn’t easy to realize that so quickly at the time. I think you have to let time pass to find the answers.” She added, “I deliberately did more physical activities than things that required me to think. I learned things like exercise, playing instruments and pottery, and stopped thinking by doing things with my hands and body. After finishing a project, I would also travel to practice clearing my mind. Eventually, camping became a hobby.”

A still from the film ‘Paradise Lost.’ Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Asked what kind of paradise she has, Kim Hyun-joo replied, “I’m living a successful, smooth and stable life on my own terms, to the point that I don’t need the word ‘paradise.’ I don’t need a special paradise because if I had one, I think there would also be a ‘paradise lost’ for me. I think things are just right as they are now. The balance between work and life that I’ve been thinking about for the past few years is falling into place.”

Asked how she has managed to maintain a youthful appearance more than 30 years after her debut, she said candidly, “I think you have to leave your face alone, to begin with. There are simple procedures that you absolutely have to get, but you shouldn’t have too much done to your face.” She added, “I think you have to accept yourself as you are.”

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

In addition to ‘Paradise Lost,’ Kim Hyun-joo is appearing before viewers in the currently airing tvN Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Lies.’ Jin Seon-kyu, who starred alongside her in ‘100 Days of Lies,’ also posted a photo from the ‘Paradise Lost’ screening on his personal account. Kim Hyun-joo said, “I think I’ve been very fortunate in the people I’ve met. I made a lot of good friends through that project. The new friends I meet in the future might feel hurt if they hear me say this (laughs). ‘100 Days of Lies’ was so good that I feel I might not need to make any new friends for the rest of my life.”

In particular, Jin Seon-kyu posted his review of ‘Paradise Lost,’ writing, “I was moved by my friend Hyun-joo’s profound acting.” Kim Hyun-joo said, “I messaged him, ‘That’s right, my friend Seon-kyu,’ and I was surprised when he posted the exact same thing (laughs). I didn’t know Seon-kyu had posted on social media. Since we’re from the same generation, I guess we share similar things. I don’t think people are friends only because they’re the same age; you can be friends even if one person is younger. Lee Moo-saeng and I were also on the same wavelength. I’m not the kind of person who opens up easily, but these friends opened up to me first, which allowed me to get closer to them.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.