Could it be the next The Ugly? Paradise Lost, three days before release, overtakes Odyssey and Chiikawa to rank No. 2 in advance bookings

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The thriller Paradise Lost (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) has risen to No. 2 in overall advance bookings.

Paradise Lost, this fall’s most chilling psychological thriller, is showing formidable momentum ahead of its release. According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), the film ranked No. 1 among Korean films in advance bookings and has since climbed to No. 2 overall, continuing its upward momentum before release.

In particular, Paradise Lost has overtaken The Odyssey to rank No. 2 overall in advance bookings, forming a two-horse race at the box office alongside Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island, a development that has drawn attention. The film has made its presence felt among formidable competitors, and with advance bookings rising rapidly ahead of its release, it is signaling the start of a full-fledged box-office run.

Kim Hyun-joo, who has worked with director Yeon Sang-ho several times, plays Ryu So-young, a mother, while Bae Hyun-sung, taking on his first film lead, plays Ryu Seon-woo, the unfamiliar son. Together, they deliver a deeply compelling on-screen dynamic.

Paradise Lost is a mystery that begins when a child who has suddenly grown up returns to a mother who lost her child in a camping school bus disappearance nine years earlier. It stars Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose films include Train to Busan, Peninsula and The Ugly. It opens on the 21st.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.