'Assassin(s)' Overcomes Controversy to Top Korean Films and Extend Its Box-Office Run into Week 4

At the press screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' held at Megabox COEX on the 8th. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho pose for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.08/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery investigation film 'Assassin(s)' (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by TPS Company) is sustaining its box-office success in its fourth week in theaters.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), 'Assassin(s)' had drawn a cumulative audience of 3,192,758 as of 7:13 a.m. on the 18th, ranking No. 1 at the Korean-film box office for 19 consecutive days. It has also held on to the top spot in advance ticket sales for Korean films, firmly maintaining its lead at the Korean box office with a steady stream of moviegoers—even over the weekend of its fourth week in theaters, when a slew of formidable new releases hit the screens.

The tightly woven mystery investigation and the cast’s seamless ensemble performances have drawn particular attention as key attractions, prompting continued praise for the film’s craftsmanship and genre appeal.

Such positive reviews from moviegoers who have seen the film have translated into high audience ratings on major movie platforms—including a 92% CGV Golden Egg Index, a 9.2 audience rating at Lotte Cinema and an 8.9 audience rating on NAVER—further raising expectations for a sustained box-office run into its fifth week in theaters.

Enthusiastic responses from moviegoers continue to pour in. Praise for the engrossing investigative story, Hur Jin-ho’s tightly controlled direction and the cast’s seamless ensemble performances continues, fueling strong word-of-mouth buzz.

'Assassin(s),' a film based on the shooting in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was killed during President Park Chung Hee’s congratulatory address at the 29th Korea Liberation Day Commemoration Ceremony, held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on August 15, 1974, tells the story of an investigation into the questions surrounding the assassination of the First Lady and those behind it, an incident that shocked South Korea. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho star in the film, which was directed by Hur Jin-ho, whose credits include 'Christmas in August,' 'One Fine Spring Day' and 'Moss.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.