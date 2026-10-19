“Two million is in sight”... Byun Yo-han x Noh Jae-won’s *Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub* surpasses 1.91 million in its fourth week of release

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] The film *Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub* surpassed 1.91 million moviegoers, recording the highest seat occupancy rate among Korean commercial films over the weekend of its fourth week in theaters.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS) on the 19th, *Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub* had drawn a cumulative audience of 1,911,193 as of 7 a.m. that day. The film’s box-office run is a testament to audiences in their 20s and 30s rallying around an adults-only crime-entertainment film.

The casting lineup of young actors led by Byun Yo-han, alongside Noh Jae-won, Ayaka Miyoshi, Kim Min Ho, Im Se-mi and Moon Ji-hoon, has been praised for bringing freshness. Comments such as “Ayaka Miyoshi has such a fresh look,” “The most compelling casting since Madam Jeong in Tazza 1,” “I knew Noh Jae-won was a good actor, but it was great seeing him on the big screen,” “I was impressed in *New Recruit*; I think he’ll become an actor I’m fond of,” and “Rooting for Swings—no, Moon Ji-hoon” reflect how the arrival of new actors from their own generation is helping young audiences continue to embrace *Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub*.

Since its release, *Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub* has consistently maintained a CGV Golden Egg Index of 93%, recording remarkable audience satisfaction. Despite the handicap of being rated for adults only, the film appears to be satisfying adult moviegoers in many ways, including its high stress-relief score, catharsis, exhilarating pacing and action, and the dopamine rush provided by poker.

Meanwhile, *Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub* is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s *Tazza* comic series. It is a crime film in which Jang Tae-young, who thought he had it all thanks to his online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who shares his given name and took everything from him, meet again in the global gambling world for a revenge showdown. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Noh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, who helmed *Default* and *Life Is Beautiful*. Now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.