‘Assassin(s)’ Settles at No. 4 Among Korean Films at the Box Office This Year... Keeps Going Through Its Fifth Week

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery-investigation film ‘Assassin(s)’ (directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media Corp.) has ranked fourth among Korean films released this year at the box office.

According to the Korean Film Council’s (KOFIC) integrated box-office network, ‘Assassin(s)’ had drawn a cumulative audience of 3,249,176 as of 7 a.m. on the 19th, and had held the No. 1 spot at the Korean box office for 20 consecutive days.

Amid a steady stream of new releases, the film has continued its box-office run without faltering, dominating the weekly and weekend box office for four consecutive weeks with moviegoers’ continued support. It has also entered the top four Korean films at the box office in 2026, further cementing its presence as one of this year’s hit films and putting it at the center of attention. As the enthusiasm for seeing the film, which began over the Chuseok holiday, continues into October, interest is building in the box-office records ‘Assassin(s)’ will go on to set.

Positive reviews from audiences are also helping the film’s long-running box-office success. Viewers have praised its solid story, the cast’s powerful performances and its high level of immersion, with some saying they plan to watch it multiple times. High audience ratings—including a 92% CGV Golden Egg Index, a 9.2 rating from Lotte Cinema moviegoers and an 8.9 rating from actual viewers on NAVER—attest to audience satisfaction with the film and have raised expectations for its box-office run to continue into its fifth week in theaters.

‘Assassin(s)’ is based on the shooting and killing of First Lady Yuk Young-soo during President Park Chung Hee’s commemorative address at the 29th Korea Liberation Day Commemoration Ceremony, held at Seoul’s National Theater of Korea on August 15, 1974. The film tells the story of an investigation into the suspicions surrounding, and the forces behind, the shooting of the first lady that shocked South Korea. It stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, and was directed by Hur Jin-ho, whose films include ‘Christmas in August,’ ‘One Fine Spring Day’ and ‘The Last Princess.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.