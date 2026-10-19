“What happens if you just sit still?”... There’s a reason Ryu Hye-young of ‘Killing Time’ is such a prolific actor (Full story)

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Ryu Hye-young, 35, has broadened her acting range by taking on the thriller-action genre in the film ‘Killing Time.’

Opening on the 21st, ‘Killing Time’ is a time-attack thriller about Killing Time, an internet broadcasting crew that lost everything in a split-second accident. At an abandoned hospital they visit in hopes of making a comeback, they are attacked by a mysterious entity and must fight to survive its merciless assault. The film is directed by Jang Jun-yeop, whose previous works include ‘After Spring’ and ‘Prasad.’ Ryu Hye-young plays Yeon-woo, a streamer who loses everything after a teammate’s death and returns in front of the camera.

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

Ryu Hye-young made her debut in 2007 and has steadily built her filmography. In a recent interview with Sportschosun, she said, “There was a time in my life when I hit emotional rock bottom. I think that period was the one I needed most in my life as Ryu Hye-young, the person. I thought I was the only one suffering at the time, but it turns out everyone had gone through something like that. There were many rookie actors while we were filming ‘Killing Time,’ and I wanted to share things I had realized and that had helped me.” She added, “I also received a lot of love in my mid-20s as Sung Bo-ra in ‘Reply 1988.’ I’m grateful that the public remembers me as Sung Bo-ra, but I wondered whether my image might become too limited if even people in the industry remembered me that way. I felt a lot of pressure to take on other characters.”

After that, Ryu Hye-young became more active. “I tried to socialize a lot so I could show people different characters. If I just stayed home and relied only on my agency, I wouldn’t be able to show people what kind of person I am, would I? I thought that if I went out, met with producers, chatted with them and talked about life, they might think, ‘Oh? She’s not quite like Sung Bo-ra when you meet her in real life.’ That’s why I showed a side of myself on ‘I Live Alone’ as a slug that had shed its shell and left its home, rather than a snail. I wanted to take the initiative and show people how I’d changed. I’m so grateful and happy that work keeps coming my way,” she said.

A still from the film ‘Killing Time.’ Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

Ryu Hye-young said she took up slow running for ‘Killing Time.’ “I’d long wanted to try the action genre. I wanted to do physical acting, and thankfully ‘Killing Time’ came along. Then the action school director put together a schedule for me, and after filming a 15-second action scene, I needed to rest for 15 minutes. I felt a sense of crisis, as if something terrible would happen if I didn’t build up my stamina,” she said. “I looked it up online and asked my fitness trainer, and they said I needed to strengthen my heart. They said running was the simplest and best way to do that. People had been recommending running to me for four years, but I’d sworn I’d never run. I was in such a hurry that I got started quickly.”

She continued, “At first it was unbearably hard, but when I went for my second run, I ran the same way and it didn’t feel hard. That made me think I should keep going.” She added, “One of my friends has studied slow running and even went to graduate school for it. They said that running slowly could help me get into running more easily. From then on, I went out five or six times a week and did only as much as I could. I thought that if I ran this way, I could still run slowly even when I’m a grandmother.”

Ryu Hye-young recently appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Jjanhan Hyung Shin Dong-yup’ and spoke directly about her relationship with her close friend Go Kyung-pyo. The two had previously played a couple in tvN’s ‘Reply 1988’ and have remained friends for a long time. Their friendship prompted intensely invested reactions among fans, and dating rumors even surfaced.

Ryu Hye-young said, “Reading the comments was actually educational. I realized there are people who think about relationships between men and women that way.” She added, “I realized not everyone thinks the way I do.” Asked about the possibility of actually dating Go Kyung-pyo, she firmly denied it: “A lot of people say, ‘Are you going to be sending out wedding invitations a few years from now?’ They say it’s impossible if one of us clearly isn’t interested, but that will absolutely never happen.”

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

Since last year, Ryu Hye-young has stayed in touch with subscribers through her YouTube channel ‘Ryu Hye-young Lemon and Milchihoe.’ Explaining why she started the channel, she said, “There were three reasons I started doing YouTube. First, I wanted to make money. I wanted another way to earn money. I’m not yet in a position where I’m commercially successful, and I need to make money to support myself. I thought about what I could do, and YouTube was what I came up with. Second, these days, a project might be released all at once, come out much later, or not be released at all. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to let the fans who like me and wait for me know that I’m doing well. Third, I wanted to show people in the industry that I have other sides to me, not just strong characters.”

Finally, she thanked the subscribers who have supported her YouTube channel. Ryu Hye-young said, “It’s only been about a year since I started the channel. I want to give back to the people who helped me enter the world of YouTube, so I keep only enough to pay the rent and give the rest back. I’m very grateful. I also think of all my subscribers as my fans. I have 80,000 subscribers now, and I’d be happy even if that’s where it stopped. When I first started, I hoped I’d get more than 1,000 subscribers. I’ve already exceeded that, so I’m happy if things stay as they are.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.