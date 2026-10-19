Handprints preserve moments of glory... From married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to Kim Do-yeon, stars attend Blue Dragon handprinting event

The handprinting ceremony for the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at CGV in Yeouido on the 29th. Last year's award winners attending the event—Hwang Jung-min, Kim Go-eun, Jung Hae-in, Lee Sang-hee, Noh Sang-hyun and

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] An unforgettable moment of glory, preserved in handprints.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will hold a handprinting event with actors who won awards at last year's ceremony at 2 p.m. on November 3 at CJ CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall.

The event will be attended by Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Park Ji-hyun, Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Do-yeon, winners at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held in November 2025. The six actors, who delivered memorable performances in their respective works and took home Blue Dragon trophies, will look back on the emotion of their wins and add their own marks alongside the handprints of past winners.

Hyun Bin, who won Best Actor for his deeply nuanced portrayal of Ahn Jung-geun's convictions and human struggles in Harbin, will attend the handprinting event. He delicately conveyed the determination to achieve independence and the heavy responsibility behind it, earning his first-ever Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actor. Hyun Bin, who also won the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award to take home two awards, will commemorate the meaningful moment of his win through this handprinting event.

Son Ye-jin won Best Actress for her role as Miri in No Other Choice, a woman who steps up to protect her family's daily life despite the crisis of her husband's job loss. She brought a natural sense of lived experience and resilience to the character, and took home her second Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actress, 17 years after My Wife Got Married. She also won the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award, earning two awards.

Lee Sung-min of No Other Choice and Park Ji-hyun of Hidden Face each took home their first Blue Dragon Film Award, winning Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Lee vividly conveyed the desperation of a middle-aged breadwinner as Gu Beom-mo, a veteran in the paper industry struggling to find a new job. Park played Miju, a cellist whose true thoughts are hard to read, revealing her character's desires and obsession and driving the film's tension. The two actors, who added depth to their works, will continue celebrating their wins with handprints.

Ahn Bo-hyun, who won Best New Actor for Pretty Crazy, and Kim Do-yeon, who won Best New Actress for Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary, will also attend. Ahn played Gil-gu, a young unemployed man who protects Seon-ji, who wakes up as a devil every dawn, bringing an innocent charm and comic performance to the role. Kim drew attention as Ji-yeon, the head of the broadcasting club who dreams of becoming a film director, with a lively performance that moved between horror and comedy. Recognized for their potential on screen through their distinctive characters, the two actors will leave their first handprints as Blue Dragon Best New Actor winners.

Handprinting, a longstanding Blue Dragon Film Awards tradition, records the achievements of actors who shone during the year in their handprints and serves as a way to carry the history of Korean cinema forward.

Meanwhile, the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on November 25.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.