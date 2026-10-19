‘Tazza 4’ nearing 2 million as it enjoys a long run, ranking No. 1 in seat occupancy among Korean films

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Ji-young] Crime film ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub’ (hereafter ‘Tazza 4’; directed by Choi Kook-hee and produced by Sidus) continued its march toward 2 million moviegoers, ranking No. 1 in seat occupancy among Korean films even on the weekend of its fourth week in theaters.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), as of 7 a.m. on the 19th, ‘Tazza 4’ had drawn a cumulative audience of 1,911,193, showing a steady influx of moviegoers. The film’s box-office run is the result of audiences in their 20s and 30s turning out in force for an adult-rated crime-entertainment film. In particular, the lineup of young actors led by Byun Yo-han and including Noh Jae-won, Ayaka Miyoshi, Kim Min Ho, Lim Se-mi and Moon Ji-hoon has been praised for bringing a fresh appeal. For younger audiences, the arrival of new actors from their own generation is serving as a catalyst for ‘Tazza 4’ to remain popular.

Since its release, ‘Tazza 4’ has consistently maintained a CGV Golden Egg Index score of 93%, recording remarkable audience satisfaction. Overcoming the handicap of its adults-only rating, the film appears to be satisfying adult audiences in various ways, including its high stress-relief score, catharsis, exhilarating pacing and action, and the dopamine rush provided by poker games.

Based on Heo Young-man’s comic ‘Tazza,’ the final installment in the series, ‘Tazza: Song of Beelzebub,’ tells the story of a man who thought he had it all through an online casino business and his best friend, who shares his name and took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling scene for a showdown driven by revenge. Byun Yo-han, Noh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi star, with Choi Kook-hee, director of ‘Split,’ ‘Default’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful,’ at the helm.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.