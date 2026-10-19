‘Paradise Lost,’ made on a ₩500 million budget, invited to the Hawaii Film Festival and sold in 118 countries worldwide: “Already earned more than its net production cost”

A preview screening of ‘Paradise Lost’ was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actors Bae Hyun-sung and Kim Hyun-joo and director Yeon Sang-ho pose for photographers. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The thriller ‘Paradise Lost’ (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT) has demonstrated its global appeal, earning an official invitation to the 46th Hawaii International Film Festival and securing sales in 118 countries overseas.

‘Paradise Lost’ will continue its global run after being officially invited to the 46th Hawaii Film Festival’s Spotlight on Korea section.

The Hawaii International Film Festival has fostered exchanges between Eastern and Western film cultures by showcasing a wide range of films from the Asia-Pacific region and around the world. This year, it will take place across Hawaii from the 21st through November 15. ‘Paradise Lost’ will screen in Hawaii on November 1 and 4, marking its U.S. premiere and its first showing to American audiences.

Previously, ‘Paradise Lost’ was invited to the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, where all approximately 2,300 seats across its four official screenings sold out. It then sold out all four screenings in the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, demonstrating its buzz both at home and abroad.

‘Paradise Lost’ has drawn interest in overseas markets, with sales in 118 countries worldwide. Notably, overseas sales alone have generated revenue exceeding its net production cost. The sales in 118 countries reflect the combination of overseas markets’ confidence in director Yeon Sang-ho’s body of work, the strength of the original story and CJ ENM’s global business competitiveness. Drawing on the global network and expertise it has built by leading overseas sales and distribution for a range of Korean films, CJ ENM has served as a bridge connecting Korean stories with global markets and audiences.

An official from CJ ENM’s overseas distribution team said, “‘Paradise Lost’ is drawing strong interest in overseas markets as its story, which explores universal emotions such as family and motherhood in depth despite its unusual premise, resonates across national and cultural boundaries.”

‘Paradise Lost’ tells a mysterious story that begins when a child returns to the mother who lost them in the disappearance of a camping-school bus nine years earlier; the child has grown considerably in the intervening years. The film stars Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose films include ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Peninsula’ and ‘The Ugly.’ It opens on the 21st.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.