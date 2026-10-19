“Hoping for an uninhibited atmosphere on set”... What Nam Yoon-su thinks makes a good actor in ‘Killing Time’ (Full Story)

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Nam Yoon-su, 29, made his debut as a leading man on the big screen with the film ‘Killing Time’ and renewed his commitment to his original aspirations.

‘Killing Time,’ which opens on the 21st, is a race-against-time thriller about Killing Time, an internet-broadcasting crew who lose everything in a sudden accident and go to an abandoned hospital in hopes of making a comeback, only to be attacked by a mysterious entity. They fight to survive its merciless assaults. The film is directed by Jang Jun-yeop, who helmed ‘Bomi Gado’ and ‘Prasad.’ Nam Yoon-su plays Juwon, the crew’s leader and producer.

Nam Yoon-su is taking the lead role on the big screen for the first time with ‘Killing Time.’ Ahead of the film’s release, he spoke with Sportschosun and said, “I’m looking forward to it with gratitude and nervous excitement. I feel pressure because this is my first film as a lead.” He added, “Honestly, when we shot on set for a short time two years ago, I thought it was fine. But when I saw myself on the big screen, all I could see were my flaws, so I was worried. I was concerned that a lot of people might not like what they saw, and I was also very scared. I used to film TV dramas, so watching myself on a small screen was relatively less daunting. But on the big screen, even my pores were visible, so I thought I should take better care of my skin. After watching the film on a big screen, I started taking care of it diligently.”

Asked what kind of treatments he had after watching the film, Nam Yoon-su said, “The dermatologist said I didn’t need Ultherapy yet, so I haven’t had it. They said it was good to get Thermage just once a year. I was told I should start getting it regularly in my 30s so the results would last into my 40s, so I did. I’m not sure I’ve seen much of an effect yet. They said I’d have to give it time before the results became visible. Also, the area between my eyebrows is fine, but I get forehead wrinkles whenever I raise my eyebrows, so I got skin Botox. Before that, I didn’t know why I should get Botox, but watching ‘Killing Time’ this time, I realized I couldn’t control the tension in my forehead. I thought it made sense to address that.”

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

At a recent press screening for ‘Killing Time,’ he said, “I thought Ryu Hye-young would be about two or three years older than me, but when I saw her birth year, I thought, ‘Wow, she really is a lot older than me.’ I was grateful that she made the atmosphere on set comfortable.” In response, Nam Yoon-su clarified, “I knew she was older than me, but I hadn’t looked up her age separately. Since I’ve been working from a young age, I’ve always felt more comfortable around older colleagues. I didn’t know how old she was while we were filming, and later, when I asked, I was surprised to hear she was born in 1991. My older brother was born in 1994, so I thought she’d be around his age.”

He also expressed his admiration for his senior colleague Ryu Hye-young, whom he saw on set. Nam Yoon-su said, “She definitely feels like a senior, and there’s a lot I can learn from her. She showed that side of herself in the waiting room and at the press conference, too. When we were promoting ‘Killing Time,’ she took the initiative and said, ‘I’ll take care of this,’ which made me feel very reassured. Just before the interview, she also patted me on the shoulder and told me not to be nervous and to do well. I was grateful.”

In an interview conducted the same day, Ryu Hye-young also praised Nam Yoon-su, saying, “He seems like a steady person.” Hearing this, Nam Yoon-su said, “I guess it’s because I tend to speak slowly in everyday life. She’s lively and bouncy, while I’m laid-back and like being on my own. I’m also not the type to go out much, and I like nature, too.”

A still from the film ‘Killing Time.’ Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

Asked what he considers a good actor, Nam Yoon-su said, “I think a good actor should be comfortable on set, and everyone should be able to work without feeling inhibited. I’m also working hard to become a good actor.” He added, “I used to be misunderstood a lot, too. I was told that because I didn’t say anything on set, I seemed uninterested in the project. After that, I deliberately started talking more, and my personality itself changed. Even now, I still get I (introversion) on the MBTI test, but I want to be a good person on set.”

In 2024, it became known through the hospital’s official Instagram account that Nam Yoon-su had donated a kidney to his father. He said, “I didn’t even know the story had gotten around, and suddenly I was being called a dutiful son. My agency had never even tried to get an article published about it. I was just going about my life when the story came out, and I was shocked. I never called myself a dutiful son, and I felt burdened by having to explain every detail.”

Asked whether his family had sent him messages of support ahead of the film’s release, Nam Yoon-su replied with a laugh, “It’s just my parents and brothers, so we don’t talk much. If someone asks, ‘Have you eaten?’ and the answer is, ‘Yeah, I have!’ that’s the end of the conversation. My dad and mom are both a little reserved by nature. We have a family group chat, and my second-oldest brother posted photos from the screening yesterday. If Dad says, ‘Well done. Our son,’ that’s the end of the conversation (laughs). My uncle on my father’s side contacted me privately and said he’d definitely see the film when it comes out.”

Photo courtesy of The Title Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, Nam Yoon-su is enjoying global popularity with the Nippon TV and Disney+ series ‘Merry Berry Love.’ In its first week after release, ‘Merry Berry Love’ reached No. 2 on the worldwide chart for Disney+ TV shows. He said, “I didn’t expect so many people to like it. First of all, I’m grateful to both directors, who worked so hard. Since we had to work with both Japanese and Korean actors, we had to give more than twice as much direction, and there wasn’t much time on set, but the two directors made very good use of the time. I’m grateful that people love my character, too.”

He performed his lines in Japanese in the series and said, “We filmed in Japan while staying there for three or four months, and I was grateful that people said my Japanese lines sounded natural. I’m tone-deaf, so it was difficult for me to get the Japanese pitch accent right, but a friend who had lived there for several decades helped me learn it.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the local Japanese crew, including directors Kim Su-jeong and Noh Young-seop. Nam Yoon-su said, “There were only a few local crew members, so it must have been really tough for them.” He added, “I think the response to my character will get even better as the series goes on. I was told that Japan doesn’t really have the type of person who’s like a kind Korean man. Mari Mizuno, the Japanese actress who acted alongside me, also told me, ‘I think you’ll become even more popular in Japan.’”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.