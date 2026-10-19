'The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting': Lee Sun-bin on reuniting with Choi Si-won after 'Work Later, Drink Now 2': 'It felt like filming with a relative'

A press screening for the film 'The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting' was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Lee Sun-bin is being interviewed. Yongsan = Park Jae-man,

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Lee Sun-bin shared her thoughts on reuniting with Choi Si-won in 'The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting' after the 'Work Later, Drink Now' series.

At a press and distribution screening for 'The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting' held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Lee Sun-bin said, “Getting to work with senior colleague Choi Si-won again so soon made me feel as if I were filming with a relative.”

Opening on the 28th, 'The Secret of CSAT Question-Setting' is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters, sealed for 40 days to prepare the CSAT questions—a Class II national secret of South Korea. She struggles to create “problem-free questions” with no typos or disputes. The film marks director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature debut.

Lee Sun-bin plays Maeng Bo-ram, an MZ-generation Korean language teacher who, despite ending up at the CSAT question-setting headquarters because of an administrative error, approaches the task with genuine concern for her students. She expressed satisfaction with the experience, saying, “We actually filmed while staying in a building called Muju Taekwondowon. There were pros and cons, but for me, the pros outweighed the cons. It was easy to get ready and go straight to the set, and I liked that no time was wasted unnecessarily. When I think back on filming with my senior colleagues, all I remember is laughing; it was that much fun. No matter how tired I was, my energy picked up when I saw them.”

After reuniting with Choi Si-won following the 'Work Later, Drink Now' series (hereafter, 'Work Later, Drink Now'), Lee Sun-bin said, “After filming 'Work Later, Drink Now 2' with senior colleague Choi Si-won, we made this film the following year. Even the scenes of the two of us filming in a car felt like we were continuing to shoot 'Work Later, Drink Now.' And what I personally felt was that Choi Si-won really is Choi Si-won. Even when he appeared in the film wearing sunglasses, anyone could tell it was him. That left a strong impression on me.” She added, “Our chemistry goes without saying. We’d spent so much time together that working with him felt familiar, like filming with a relative. Meeting a senior colleague I’d spent two and a half years with in a different role in the next project felt fresh and new.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.