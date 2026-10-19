'The Secret of CSAT Question Setting': Ryu Jae-myung Says, “I Really Love Comedy and Tried Hard to Make a Fool of Myself”

A press screening of the film “The Secret of CSAT Question Setting” was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangang-ro-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Ryu Jae-myung is being interviewed. Yongsan = Reporter Park

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Ryu Jae-myung explained why he took on the comedy genre in the film “The Secret of CSAT Question Setting.”

At a press and distribution screening of “The Secret of CSAT Question Setting,” held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Ryu Jae-myung said, “I really do love comedy,” adding, “I tried hard to make a fool of myself.”

“The Secret of CSAT Question Setting,” which opens on the 28th, is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters, sealed off for 40 days to prepare the CSAT questions—classified as a Level 2 national secret in South Korea. She scrambles to create “problem-free questions” with no typos or grounds for dispute. The film is director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature debut.

Ryu Jae-myung plays Moon Ju-yeol, a veteran chair of the CSAT question-setting committee. He said, “The CSAT seems to be a sensitive subject. What I focused on most in handling it in this film was using black comedy to approach that sensitive subject objectively.”

Ryu Jae-myung, who took on the comedy genre, went on to say, “I really do love comedy. It’s such an appealing genre. You never know where it will go, and it seems both complex and difficult. It was fun to bring our individual strengths together, without everything being calculated in advance, and make something happen. I think comedy has the power to make both the audience and the people performing it happy. I, too, tried hard to make a fool of myself.”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.