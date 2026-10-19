“A film like dark chocolate”... Lee Sun-bin to Jeon Seok-ho in ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions,’ a bittersweet black comedy (Comprehensive)

The press screening of the film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Sun-bin, Kim Young-min and Jeon Seok-ho

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ draws empathy and laughter from audiences with its realistic subject matter.

The press and distribution screening of ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Actors Lee Sun-bin, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Young-min and Jeon Seok-ho, along with director Lee Yong-jae, attended the event.

Set to open on the 28th, ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters, sealed off for 40 days to prepare questions for South Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), with the question-setting classified as a Level 2 national secret. She struggles to create “problem-free questions” with no typos or grounds for dispute. The film is director Lee Yong-jae’s commercial feature directorial debut.

The press screening of the film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Director Lee Yong-jae gives an interview. Yongsan = Reporter

Ahead of its release, ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was officially invited to the Korean Cinema Today—Panorama section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Director Lee said, “We had a premiere screening at BIFF, and the audience responded so warmly that it gave me courage. I think the people who came to the festival may have interpreted the film more favorably. To quote a line from the film you saw today, it feels like everything up to now was just a warm-up, and the real game is about to begin.” He revealed that he was feeling nervous.

Asked why he made a film about the CSAT, he said, “The CSAT is something the whole country is interested in, so I thought this story might give me a way to capture audiences’ attention. Whatever subject you choose in our society, if you look at just one slice of it, I think all kinds of things will come to light. Secondly, telling a story in a confined space has the advantage of saving a new director time and money. When I wrote the screenplay for ‘In Our Prime,’ I focused on math, and this time I did Korean. People around me say that if I make English the subject of my next film, I’ll have completed a Korean, English and math trilogy.”

The press screening of the film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Lee Sun-bin gives an interview. Yongsan = Reporter Park

Lee Sun-bin played Maeng Bo-ram, an MZ-generation Korean-language teacher who ends up at the CSAT question-setting headquarters because of an administrative error and approaches her work with a heartfelt commitment to her students. “We actually filmed while staying in a building at Muju Taekwondowon. There were pros and cons, but for me, the pros outweighed the cons. It was easy to get ready and go straight to the set, and I liked that we didn’t waste time unnecessarily. When I think back on filming with my senior colleagues, all I remember is laughing the whole time. No matter how tired I was, my energy went up whenever I was with them.” She said she was happy with how the filming went.

After working with Choi Si-won again, following the ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ series (hereafter ‘Work Later, Drink Now’), Lee Sun-bin said, “We filmed ‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’ together, and then we made this film the following year. Even the scenes where the two of us filmed in a car felt like we were just carrying on with ‘Work Later, Drink Now.’ Another thing I personally felt was, ‘Choi Si-won really is Choi Si-won.’ Even when he appeared in the film wearing sunglasses, anyone could tell he was the senior. That left a strong impression on me.” She added, “We’d spent so much time together that our chemistry felt familiar; it was like filming with a relative. It was fresh and new to meet a senior I’d worked with for two and a half years in a different role in the next project.”

Lee Sun-bin also caught people’s attention by appearing in the film with almost no makeup. “I was shocked when I first saw it. I wanted to look like the teacher, Maeng Bo-ram, not Lee Sun-bin,” she said. “I even made my complexion darker than my natural skin tone. I’d gotten very tanned while filming my previous project in Jeju, so I used darker makeup and tied my hair back tightly.” She shared the behind-the-scenes details.

The press screening of the film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Yoo Jae-myung gives an interview. Yongsan = Reporter Park

Yoo Jae-myung played Moon Ju-yeol, a veteran head of the CSAT question-setting committee. “The CSAT seems like a sensitive subject. What I focused on most in tackling it in this film was using black comedy to put that sensitive issue into perspective,” he said.

Taking on comedy, Yoo Jae-myung said, “I really do love comedy. It’s such an appealing genre. You never know where it’ll go, and it’s complex and difficult, too. I enjoyed the process of people bringing their own weapons, without calculating every move, and coming together to make something happen. Comedy is powerful because it’s fun both for the people watching and the people doing it. I also worked hard to make a fool of myself.”

The press screening of the film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Kim Young-min gives an interview. Yongsan = Reporter Park

The press screening of the film ‘The Secret Behind the CSAT Questions’ was held on the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Jeon Seok-ho gives an interview. Yongsan = Reporter Park

Kim Young-min gave a powerful performance as Park Gyeong-tae, the principled head of the review committee, while Jeon Seok-ho played Gi Jun-su, an employee of the evaluation institute who must complete a 40-day CSAT question-setting project alongside a group of highly distinctive professors.

Finally, director Lee Yong-jae said, “Since it’s a comedy, I hope you’ll enjoy watching it. There is a social message in the film, but it wasn’t forced in. To compare it to chocolate, it tastes more like dark chocolate than milk chocolate. I think it would be even better if you could enjoy it, laugh without feeling any pressure, and come out thinking, ‘Oh, that was bittersweet.’” He shared his hopes for the film.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.