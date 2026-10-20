‘Along with the Gods’ series, first in South Korea to score two 10-million-viewer hits, confirms production of third installment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Kim Yong-hwa’s mega-hit series ‘Along with the Gods’ is returning with a third story, ‘Along with the Gods: Life and Death.’

‘Along with the Gods,’ the first South Korean film series to have both its first and second installments surpass 10 million moviegoers, has begun production on its third story. Director Kim Yong-hwa has confirmed ‘Along with the Gods: Life and Death’ as his next project and begun preparations in earnest, targeting a start of principal photography in the second half of 2027. Dexter Studio (hereinafter Dexter), which brought the afterlife to the screen, will once again join the production project as an investor.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name by writer Ju Ho-min, the ‘Along with the Gods’ series opened a new chapter for Korean fantasy blockbuster films, sparking a box-office sensation across Asia with its compelling story rooted in an Eastern view of the afterlife and unprecedented visuals that vividly brought hell to life. The series is also considered a standout that has won acclaim from both audiences and critics, receiving awards including Best Director, Technical Award and Visual Effects Award at the Film of the Year Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards, Grand Bell Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards and Korean Association of Film Critics Awards (KAFC Awards), among others.

‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds,’ which drew attention for its live-action portrayal of a story in which a deceased person from the afterlife stands trial in seven hells over 49 days alongside the three afterlife guardians who guide them, attracted 14.41 million moviegoers thanks to director Kim Yong-hwa’s direction, which offered profound humanism, and its distinctive visuals. The second installment, ‘Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days,’ began by setting the highest opening score in Korean film history, with 1,246,692 viewers, and went on to set new box-office records day after day, drawing 12.27 million moviegoers. As a result, the ‘Along with the Gods’ franchise became the first Korean film series to have both its first and second installments surpass 10 million viewers.

The ‘Along with the Gods’ series is regarded as a franchise IP that has achieved notable success not only in the South Korean market but also globally. Its first and second installments ranked first and second, respectively, among the highest-grossing Korean films of all time in Taiwan. Building on the success of the first film, the second set the highest opening score ever for a Korean film at the time of release in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Director Kim Yong-hwa’s next film, ‘Along with the Gods: Life and Death,’ tells a story set in Gucheon (the Nine Heavens), a place where souls remain because they cannot let go of their feelings even after death and therefore cannot depart for the afterlife. Following ‘The Two Worlds,’ which depicts seven trials judging the sins of the deceased, and ‘The Last 49 Days,’ which unfolds the thousand-year bond between the three afterlife guardians, the film will tell how Sol-i, the protagonist stranded between life and death, crosses nine worlds in search of the song Sol-i was ultimately unable to sing.

Dexter, which is investing in the production of the third installment after doing so for the first and second films, will once again showcase its capabilities as one of South Korea’s leading ‘all-in-one content studios,’ handling all aspects of post-production, including VFX (visual effects), DI (digital color grading), sound design and mixing. For the first two films, Dexter previously used VFX in at least 90% of the scenes to bring the ‘Along with the Gods’ afterlife to life on screen, and handled the entire post-production process—including the DI, sound design and mixing that shaped the series’ distinctive atmosphere and emotional tone—to enhance the films’ overall quality. Drawing on the technical expertise it used to bring the seven hells to the screen, Dexter will now create Gucheon’s nine worlds, which no one has ever seen.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.