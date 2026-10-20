Bae Hyun-sung on Paradise Lost: “Kim Hyun-joo’s old videos keep showing up in my algorithm... She’s still beautiful”

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Bae Hyun-sung expressed his respect for senior actress Kim Hyun-joo, with whom he worked on the film Paradise Lost.

Bae met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 20th and said, “Hyun-joo was beautiful back then, and she’s still beautiful now.”

Opening on the 21st, Paradise Lost is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Seon-woo, a son thought to be dead, miraculously returns alive to his mother, Ryu So-young, who lost her son in the disappearance of a Camping School bus nine years earlier. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose credits include Train to Busan, The Ugly and Colony. Bae delivers a powerful performance as Ryu Seon-woo, the unfamiliar son who returns after nine years.

Reflecting on playing Seon-woo, Bae said, “I feel like working on Paradise Lost added another color to my acting,” adding, “I’d like to show more new sides of myself through the various projects I work on in the future.”

Bae played Kim Hyun-joo’s son in Paradise Lost. “From the first time I acted with her, I felt a warmth from her. We talked little by little while filming, and she gave me a lot of energy. She kept communicating through her eyes and emotions, and I think that helped my portrayal of Seon-woo come across well,” he said.

Kim Hyun-joo had previously appeared on the YouTube channel MMTG and expressed her affection for Bae, saying, “I’m grateful that Bae Hyun-sung played my son.” In response, Bae said, “I want to tell her I’m grateful that she played my mother,” adding, “Whenever she says things like that, I can really feel how much she cares about the character and the film.”

With Paradise Lost opening, videos of Kim Hyun-joo from earlier in her career have been attracting attention on YouTube. Bae said, “They came up in my algorithm a lot even while we were filming Paradise Lost. Hyun-joo is exactly the same as she was then,” adding, “I think she’s still beautiful.” He couldn’t hide his admiration.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.