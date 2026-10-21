“I’m grateful Kim Hyun-joo played my mom”... Bae Hyun-sung’s belated confession in “Paradise Lost” (Full Story)

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Bae Hyun-sung, 27, reveals a dark and chilling side in the film “Paradise Lost.”

“Paradise Lost,” released on the 21st, is a psychological thriller that begins when Ryu Sun-woo, a son whom his mother Ryu So-young thought had died, miraculously returns alive. She lost him in the disappearance of a bus at a camping school nine years earlier. The film is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, whose credits include “Train to Busan,” “The Ugly” and “Colony.” Bae Hyun-sung plays Ryu Sun-woo, the stranger who returns after nine years, and delivers a powerful performance.

A still from the film “Paradise Lost.” Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Ahead of the release of “Paradise Lost,” Bae Hyun-sung received an official invitation to the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival. He later met audiences after being invited to the Gala Presentation section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival. Speaking with Sportschosun recently, he said, “I never thought I’d be able to attend an international film festival as an actor. It was only after I went to the Toronto International Film Festival that I realized for the first time that such a big world existed. So many international fans came and filled the seats. We also had a short Q&A, and they asked lots of questions, so I had a great time.”

Bae Hyun-sung, who has transformed into a somewhat darker character than in his previous work, said, “I think Sun-woo’s laid-back, slow-moving side is similar to me. When I’m at home, I usually lie around lazily, half-reclined. I think we’re similar in those kinds of behaviors, but in terms of personality, the similarity is close to zero.”

Asked what kind of son he is at home, Bae Hyun-sung said, “I’d have to ask my mom, but I think I’ve generally been pretty good about listening to her at home. She came to see the film this time, and during the stage greeting, my family was right there in my line of sight. I was holding the microphone and talking when I saw my mom wiping away tears with her hand, so I looked away. I thought I might get emotional too if I kept looking. After the movie, she just said, ‘You worked hard.’”

A still from the film “Paradise Lost.” Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Asked how he came to join the project, he said, “I filmed about one episode of the director’s ‘Hellbound’ Season 2, but the shoot was so short that I was left wanting more. After that, I was thrilled to hear that the director had sent me a script for a new project. I started reading it and found it so entertaining right away. I also found Sun-woo an appealing character, so I immediately said I’d do it.” Asked whether he had later asked director Yeon Sang-ho why he was cast, Bae Hyun-sung replied, “He said I was the youngest among the actors who had appeared in his works.”

Director Yeon has been enthusiastic about promotional activities ahead of the release of “Paradise Lost,” including film stage greetings and filming Reels content. Bae Hyun-sung said, “My motivation took a real hit while filming with the director. He was so good at it. He threw himself into it so passionately, saying to us, ‘What good are actors if they can’t even do this!’ When the director went first, it dampened my motivation, so I wanted to go first myself, but before I knew it, he was already standing in front of the camera. I think he’s truly amazing. Once the film comes out, I’ll take the director as my rival and give it my best to do even better.”

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

He also spoke about working with Kim Hyun-joo in a special mother-son relationship. Bae Hyun-sung said, “From the first time I acted with her, I felt a warmth from her. We talked a little as we filmed, and she gave me a lot of energy. She kept conveying so much through her eyes and emotions that I think it helped my performance as Sun-woo come across well.”

Kim Hyun-joo had previously appeared on the YouTube channel “MMTG” and expressed her affection, saying, “I’m grateful that Bae Hyun-sung played my son.” After hearing this, Bae Hyun-sung responded, “I want to say that I’m grateful Ms. Kim Hyun-joo played my mom,” adding, “Whenever she says things like that, I can really feel how much she cares about the character and the project.”

With the release of “Paradise Lost,” clips of Kim Hyun-joo’s past work have also become a hot topic on YouTube. Bae Hyun-sung said, “They showed up in my recommendations a lot even while we were filming ‘Paradise Lost.’ Ms. Kim is exactly the same as she was back then,” and added, “She still looks beautiful,” unable to hide his admiration.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.