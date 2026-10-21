'Paradise Lost': Forget Bae Hyun-sung’s innocent face—he sheds his good-guy role for a chilling villainous transformation

The press screening of the film 'Paradise Lost' was held at Yongsan CJ CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 12th. Actor Bae Hyun-sung poses. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.10.12/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Bae Hyun-sung is set for a striking transformation in the thriller 'Paradise Lost' (directed by Yeon Sang-ho and produced by WOWPOINT).

In 'Paradise Lost,' which opened on the 21st, Bae Hyun-sung takes on his first leading role on the big screen as Ryu Seon-woo, the son who returns to his mother, Ryu So-young (Kim Hyun-joo), after nine years. In this psychological thriller, which begins with the return of a son thought to be dead, he plays a character who evokes both joy and unease, promising a new side to his acting.

What stands out in this film is the unfamiliar atmosphere Bae Hyun-sung creates. His unreadable gaze and languid way of speaking create an unusual distance between him and others, leaving them curious about what lies beneath the surface. A chill seeps into his fresh-faced features, completing Ryu Seon-woo’s distinctive aura—one that makes him hard to approach.

In particular, Bae Hyun-sung adds the tension characteristic of a psychological thriller with a restrained performance. Even without being overtly intimidating, his watchful gaze and reluctance to reveal his thoughts make Ryu Seon-woo’s presence indelible. His delicate portrayal of Ryu Seon-woo’s ambiguity, which makes it impossible to hastily classify him as good or evil, deepens the film’s mystery.

The mother-son relationship he portrays with Kim Hyun-joo is also drawing attention. A gulf remains between the two, reunited after nine years, that cannot be bridged by joy alone. Bae Hyun-sung conveys the subtle difference in emotional temperature between Ryu So-young, who approaches cautiously, and Ryu Seon-woo, who is reluctant to open up, bringing taut tension to their relationship. The two actors’ delicate emotional interplay draws viewers further into the story.

As such, 'Paradise Lost' is a film that will showcase a new dimension of Bae Hyun-sung’s acting potential. Breaking away from the clean-cut, wholesome image he has shown until now, he convincingly portrays the mystery of a character whose true thoughts are unknowable, while taking center stage in his first big-screen leading role. Attention is focused on the new performance Bae Hyun-sung will deliver as Ryu Seon-woo, a character carefully crafted down to changes in his speech, gaze, and smallest gestures.

'Paradise Lost' is a mystery that begins when a child, now grown considerably, returns after nine years to a mother who lost her child in the camping-school bus disappearance incident. Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung star, and Yeon Sang-ho, director of 'Train to Busan,' 'Peninsula,' and 'The Ugly,' is at the helm. It opened today (the 21st).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.