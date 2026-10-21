‘Soochulbi’ Lee Sun-bin: “I didn’t know my face could get this messed up... Even my close friends tease me after seeing the trailer”

Photo courtesy of By4M Studio Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Lee Sun-bin shared her thoughts on appearing with a no-frills look in the film “The Secret of CSAT Question Setting.”

Lee Sun-bin met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 21st and said, “I didn’t know I could look this messed up,” adding, “I didn’t even have grime makeup applied or wear heavy makeup for this film.”

“The Secret of CSAT Question Setting,” which opens on the 28th, is a mission comedy about Maeng Bo-ram, a Korean-language teacher from a small provincial city who unexpectedly joins the question-setting headquarters sealed off for 40 days to set questions for the CSAT—a Level 2 national secret in South Korea. She scrambles to create “problem-free problems” without typos or grounds for dispute. The film marks director Lee Yong-jae’s debut as a commercial-film director. Lee Sun-bin plays Maeng Bo-ram, an MZ-generation Korean-language teacher who ends up at the question-setting headquarters because of an administrative error but takes on the work of setting the CSAT with heartfelt dedication to her students.

Lee Sun-bin drew attention with her no-frills look in the film. She said, “No one forced me to make myself look bad. That was all that was written in the script. But even without trying very hard, I ended up looking so dowdy. I thought, ‘What is this?’ but I actually liked it because that look felt like Maeng Bo-ram.”

Asked whether she was afraid of taking on roles that made her look bad, Lee Sun-bin said, “Honestly, if you look at the films I’ve been in so far, there have hardly been any roles where I looked pretty. So I wasn’t afraid of or resistant to making myself look bad. Still, I didn’t know I could look this messed up. I didn’t even have grime makeup applied or wear heavy makeup in this film. This film gave me confidence, and I felt I could show audiences a wide range of different looks. There wasn’t really anything I was worried about, but the one thing I did worry about was my friends teasing me so much. They watched the trailer, took screenshots, and showed them to me, so I said, ‘You’re coming to the screening and seeing the movie anyway, aren’t you? My face looks best in the trailer.’ My appearance always fluctuates a lot. Even though I eat the same and stay active the same way, some days I look really good, and other days I look pretty rough. At some point, I just resigned myself to my face. Everyone said they were shocked when they saw my first scene, and that they laughed every time my nostrils flared, so I thought, ‘I guess friends will be friends.’”

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.